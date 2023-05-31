Weaner steers reach 418c at Roma

A total of 6222 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 340c/kg and averaged 239c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 418c and averaged 335c, steers 280-330kg reached 412c and averaged 345c, and steers 330-400kg reached 400c and averaged 329c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 392c and averaged 298c.
DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 418c, reaching $1346 to average $1178.
Hornick Rural, Junedale, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 412c, reaching $1325 to average $1252. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 280c, reaching $861 to average $843.
Gooimbah Grazing Co., Gooimbah, Injune, sold Angus steers to 408c, reaching $1302 to average $1209.
Trafford Park Grazing, Trafford Park, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 406c, reaching $1124 to average $1124. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 288c, reaching $753 to average $728.
Thompson Business Trust, Creekside,Yuleba, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 404c reaching $1116 to average $1079.
Stinson Pastoral Co., Amby, sold Angus cross steers to 400c reaching $1048 to average $1048. The Angus heifers sold to 284c reaching $1305 to average $830. The Angus cross cows sold to 225c, reaching $1437 to average $1214.
7BH Grazing, Borah, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 396c reaching $1087 to average $1051.
Perrett Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Tunis, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 394c reaching $1222 to average $1049. The Angus cross heifers sold to 278c, reaching $706 to average $687.
Ray Scott Pastoral, Ingaby Stn, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 392c reaching $2019 to average $1401.
Peter Arthy, Coogoon, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 390c, reaching $1252 to average $1168.
Newton Grazing, Monavale, Gunnewin, sold Charolais cross steers to 390c reaching $1121 to average $1015. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 290c, reaching $863 to average $746.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 388c, reaching $1203 to average $1128. The Charolais heifers sold to 276c, reaching $803 to average $747.
Lyle Brown, Mount Leigh, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 356c, reaching $981 to average $981.The Angus cross heifers sold to 280c, reaching $910 to average $699.
Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 332c, reaching $1674 to average $1395.
P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 332c, reaching $1317 to average $1257.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 276c and averaged 241c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 290c and averaged 242c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 290c, averaging 256c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 306c, averaging 257c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 300c, averaging 258c.
C and J Varidel Trading, Carisbrooke, Yuleba, sold Angus heifers to 306c, reaching $1425 to average $1317.
NR Harland and G Humphreys sold Charolais heifers to 298c, reaching $1040 to average $861.
GW Beauchamp and Sons, Stockport Station, Boulia, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 258c, reaching $983 to average $704.
PD and SE Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 240c, reaching $1089 to average $1085.
TB Lee and Co, McDonalds Creek Rd, Willowtree, sold Angus heifers reaching $1410 to average $1326.
Cows 330-400kg reached 164c and averaged 152c, cows 400-500kg topped at 214c, averaging 183c, cows 500-600kg topped at 236c, averaging 200c, and cows over 600kg topped at 230c, averaging 213c.
Moble Pastoral Co., Moble, Quilpie, sold Shorthorn cross cows to 218c, reaching $1216 to average $1167.
Cows and calves sold to a top of $1370, averaging $1120.
NJ and RL McEwan, Roma, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves to $1370/unit, averaging $1370.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.