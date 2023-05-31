Queensland Country Life
Clermont cattle sale competition results

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated May 31 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:30pm
Kennedy Livestock (Elders) agent Will Stoddart said the runs on offer at the Clermont Show cattle sale had great condition. Picture: Ben Harden
Prime fat cattle sold 20c/kg higher than other selling centres at the Clermont Show Sale on Tuesday, where a Charolais Braford cross grain fed steer won the grand champion exhibit.

