Prime fat cattle sold 20c/kg higher than other selling centres at the Clermont Show Sale on Tuesday, where a Charolais Braford cross grain fed steer won the grand champion exhibit.
Judge Tony Donnelly from Nolan's Meats selected the 100-day grain fed steer from the Anderson family of Narrien, Clermont that went on to make 360c/kg, at 705 kg to return $2538.
The champion pen of the show was won by the Finger family of Hillview, Clermont, with a pen of Brahman bullocks, weighing 663 kg to make 306c/kg to realise $2027 per head.
Grain fed bullocks sold to 360c/kg, grass fed bullocks reached 330c/kg, while grain fed heifers made to 334c/kg.
Grass fed heifers made to 318c/kg, while the heavy cows made to made to 226c/kg to average 216c/kg.
Kennedy Livestock (Elders) agent Will Stoddart, said several lines of cattle sold significantly dearer in comparison to other selling centres.
"Given that it's a show sale, some of the best cattle in the region were yarded and you expect that extra few cents, but I think we definitely got it on the day," he said.
"In saying that, prices were a little bit up and down and there were a few buyers operating on the day that were only buying certain grades for the younger grass fed cattle, which seemed to make some of the heavy bullocks seem a little bit cheaper across the board.
"I think the frost could cause a little bit of a flow on effect into the cattle and put a bit of pressure on that market."
Mr Stoddart said they saw an increase in demand for Charolais and Angus cross cattle.
"Both breeds seem to be performing well in this area at the moment, and producers are going into that more flat back article," he said.
"We've seen those Brahman store cattle just struggle a little bit in the recent times.
"If they have to go into a feeder market or a store market, well these flat-back type cattle are going to attract those southern buyers."
Champion grain fed heifer was the Murphy family's Angus cross 100-day grain fed heifer which weighed 685 kg, to make 334c/kg to realise $2287.
Champion grass or crop fed bullock was also taken out by the Murphy family with a Angus cross steer weighing 760 kg, to make 330c/kg and return $2508, while their Charolais cross heifers took home the champion pair and grass fed/crop fed pen, weighing 628 kg to make 318c/kg and return $1998.
In the store section, Paul and Leanne Zammit of Yackadoo, Clermont, took out the pen of feeder steers weighing 529 kg to make 272c/kg and come back at $1440.
The Benny family Merrigang, won the pen of feeder heifers with a pen of Charolais cross heifers, weighing 439 kg to make 302c/kg and return $1325.
Michael Borg of Calveston, Clermont, won champion pen of commercial cattle and pen of weaner steers with Gelbvieh cross, weighing 343 kg, to make 330c/kg and realise $1131. Wayde and Jodi Marks of Carnarvon Lagoons sold Speckle Park steers, weighing 236 kg for 392c/kg to come back at $925. The Finger family won the pen of weaner heifers, with Simmental cross, weighing 312 kg for 300c/kg to make $936.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
