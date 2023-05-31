Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Rangeland goat eID tag plan agreed, cost for sheep still concerns AgForce

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce sheep and wool board president Steven Tully is still fighting for financial assistance for sheep producers who are faced with the prospect of double tagging their sheep. Picture: Sally Gall
AgForce sheep and wool board president Steven Tully is still fighting for financial assistance for sheep producers who are faced with the prospect of double tagging their sheep. Picture: Sally Gall

While the goat industry looks to have negotiated a solution to concerns it had surrounding the national directive that all sheep and goats be electronically tagged, Queensland's sheep industry leaders haven't yet been able to make a similar breakthrough on financial support for tagging sheep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.