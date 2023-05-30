Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wollemi Farms buys Goodrich's Queen Garnet plum orchard

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

WOLLEMI Farms - an investment platform managed by Gunn Agri Partners - has bought Warroo Orchard, a 186ha (459 acre) specialist Queen Garnet plum operation in southern Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.