Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Wallumbilla Rural Fire Brigade volunteers remind producers to get fire ready

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 16 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallumbilla Rural Fire Brigade's Fergus Seawright has volunteered for decades.
Wallumbilla Rural Fire Brigade's Fergus Seawright has volunteered for decades.

From the outside it just looks like a large machinery shed but inside the Wallumbilla State Emergency and Rural Fire Station, there is plenty going on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.