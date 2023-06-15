From the outside it just looks like a large machinery shed but inside the Wallumbilla State Emergency and Rural Fire Station, there is plenty going on.
You'd need more than two hands to count the number of two-ways on the charging station, there are documents scattered along the giant timber table that could house close to all the brigade members and there are notes written on the whiteboards around the room.
With two trucks, some 40 volunteers and a road crash response unit too, you could argue they're in a strong position to fight any blaze that comes their way.
But local volunteers Michael Taylor and Fergus Seawright fear they may be facing their biggest potential fire season and are urging landowners to consider preparations now.
"I would see this as probably the biggest potential fire season we've ever had," Mr Taylor said.
"We've still got the ongoing effects of the drought where, through the forestry country, and there is a lot of forestry to the east of us and to the south, there was just so much timber that died through the drought, which has now started to fall to the ground.
"Then we've had a wet winter last winter, there's a lot of rubbish growing up through that tree top, and livestock can't get to a lot of that so it is dry and drying out further.
"I think come later in the year we'll see, especially with lightning strikes, the potential for it to become a very dangerous risk.
"It's the course of Mother Nature."
For the last five years the brigade has called the $473,000 Joint Emergency Services facility home, and in recent years they've also built a new fire bomber airstrip north of the township plus undergone crew training.
Their state of the art facility, that allows them to also conduct flood rescues and aerial and land searches, was a long time coming.
For years equipment was stored in private sheds around the region, and nobody ever really knew who was arriving with what.
But after what felt like 2000 chicken and meat tray raffles, hours spent writing grants and just as much time persuading companies for financial support, they were rewarded.
Both Mr Taylor, Wallumbilla's first officer, and Mr Seawright, their public liaison officer, agree that landholders can help with preparations now too.
"A lot of properties probably need to look at slashing around the boundaries, especially if they have got a grader or access to a grader coming into the summer months," Mr Seawright said.
"They need to look at putting in some fire breaks, because there is a fair body of feed out there, and with a shortage of cattle that was about, you look over the fences, there is a lot of feed in some areas."
"Tracks and firebreaks gives firefighters somewhere to work off," Mr Taylor added.
"It might not stop the fire, but it gives us some where as a starting point to run a back burn."
Ringing 000, not volunteers directly, as soon as a fire breaks out was also paramount, Mr Taylor said.
"Dial 000...our response comes far quicker through that network," he said.
"If you have trouble, whether it's a welder that starts your fire or your tractor trailer throws a bearing, ring triple 000
"It doesn't have to be a mistake, it can be an accident."
Of the more than 26,000 Queensland Rural Fire Service volunteers many of them are primary producers who are willing to drop everything to serve for the brigade when required.
Some are on the frontline, others are helping behind the scenes cooking meals or leading communications.
They've given up tens of thousands of hours of their time, but why?
"I think a lot of us have joined up because we've all known each other for a long time and if my place went up, I'd like to think somebody else was going to come and help me," Mr Seawright said, who has been involved with the Yuleba and Wallumbilla brigades for more than 40 years.
"And now with the equipment we've managed to receive and get, it just makes things so much easier and so much better."
"Not all producers are members, however, they will mostly turn up and contribute, whether it be just by personal, physical support, or through machinery," Mr Taylor added, a member for around 31 years himself.
The images of the Miles bushfires earlier this year, that saw the blaze grow from 30,000 to 46,000 hectares in just one night, is one that these volunteers hope they don't see this season.
Mr Seawright said more needed to be done when it came to national park management.
"Governments of all persuasions, they continue to lock up country for national parks...and they don't maintain them," he said.
"And then when fires like that get out of control, they expect volunteers to turn up and help put it out."
A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said from July 1 last year to May 30 this year 361 prescribed burns had taken place in protected areas totalling 365,222 hectares.
"National Parks provide a legal safeguard for Queensland's unique biodiversity and cultural values and connect us with rich, life-giving landscapes essential for our wellbeing. They are also very important to the states tourism and economy," the spokesman said.
"We manage more than 13 million hectares of parks and forests, which is a huge job, but we are fire-ready, with strong investment in training our staff and maintaining a fleet of light attack and medium attack fire vehicles.
"We work in partnership with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' (QFES) led bushfire management groups and with First Nations peoples, our neighbours, stakeholders, and adjacent communities to deliver our fire management program in line with the Queensland Bushfire Plan."
They said smoke advices were sent to local media, QLD Health, and the department's pollution notification system.
"QPWS consults and liaises with partner agencies such as the Queensland Police Service, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, QFES, and local government as required to ensure there is a coordinated approach to managing planned burns," the spokesperson said.
