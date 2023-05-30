Winter is well and truly on it's way in central Queensland, as a cold breeze greeted attendees at this year's Clermont Show this week.
The show kicked off on Tuesday morning at the Clermont Showgrounds, with the start of the stud cattle judging, show jumping, and working dog demonstrations.
There was a massive turn out for the beef cattle sale, with a big crowd of vendors and buyers watching some good quality cattle from across the district sell well.
Tuesday night will see the return of the grand parade, fireworks, monster trucks, and also a lives demonstration from local celebrity and working dog trainer, Frank Finger and his dog, Annie.
Show jumping kicks off the show on Wednesday morning at 7.30am for the Clermont Show Holiday, before stud cattle junior judging begins at 8am.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.