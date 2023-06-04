I've never been a fan of the saying 'better late than never'.
I'm typically an organised person and I fear lateness.
I dread the feeling of anxiety that accompanies rushing, hence I tend to shower and prepare for an event three hours before it starts, or submit a piece a week ahead of deadline.
This piece was submitted three days late - imagine my mortification!
I could blame baby brain, time pressures or both, but in truth I clean forgot.
We're all busy - busier than last week, last month and last year, but busy isn't a helpful way to be and time waits for no one.
I look at my one-year-old, living proof of how quickly time passes, and envy her ignorance of the clock and calendar.
We're all aware of the months passing and the seasons changing, but how much time do we actually spend appreciating the relevance of that?
Not long - places to be!
More and more I'm finding myself chasing my tail, both in the mundane of piled washing and the strictly important life and business tasks.
The good news is life rolls on and my relationships are better for it.
Only last weekend, I travelled a 1600km round trip for a great mate's wedding, returned home and threw a first birthday party, asking family to travel to us at short notice.
We all could have been more productive across those four days, but I know I'm a lot more content having invested my time and energy in that area of my life.
The flow-on effect was this last minute write-up about time - go figure!
I feel there's never really enough time but we somehow keep showing up, pushing the boundaries and coming out the other side.
Plenty of us are busy being busy and my fear is that life will pass us by.
I'm all for continual growth and striving for success, but I'm also a big advocate for taking a moment to appreciate where we came from in time gone by.
Sometimes time passes slowly in agriculture - waiting for rain, waiting for markets to lift and so on.
Other times it flies, particularly when the going is good.
What's certain is times moves, so let's be there for it through the good and bad and have no regrets looking back when our time is up.
- Lucy Moore, writer and grazier
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
