Export cattle improve in value at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 473 at Moreton on Tuesday.
Fewer export cattle came to hand with similar numbers of feeder and weaners and prices were slightly dearer relative to the quality yarded. Export cattle improved in value. Heavy cows were dearer, as were store cows. Weaners sold to local and western competition.
Sans Pariel Angus sold Angus weaner steers which saw a result of 299.2c/kg returning $718/hd. Simmental weaner heifers from T Coleman sold for 301.2c at $715/hd.
D Gregor sold Santa Gertrudis weaner steers at 301.2c for a return of $765/hd as well as Santa Gertrudis feeder steers for 307.2c for a result of $1013/hd. M and S Downes sold Droughtmaster cross background steers for 303.2c with a return of $1137/hd.
Hereford cross trade steers from D Zurvas made 295.2c coming in at $1328/hd. Beauchamp Enterprises sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 223.2c seeing a return of $1495/hd and with Droughtmaster in pens of store cows seeing a return of 166.2c resulting in $767/hd.
Pens of Brahman cross heavy cows from T Conroy made 221.2c seeing a return of $1276/hd. R Morrow sold Droughtmaster medium cows for 215.2c resulting in $1086/hd. L Nichols sold Droughtmaster bulls for 251.2c with an end result of $2022/hd.
