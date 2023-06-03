Managing tax payments

Many clients say to me they have problems finding the cash at the end of each quarter to pay their BAS and then they are hit again at year end. As sometimes your income varies from year to year, especially primary producers, managing the cashflow for tax payments can be tricky.
If you are a worker, your employer is deducting an amount of tax from your wages, which should cover the tax on that income when you complete your annual tax return. This will not cover the tax you may have to pay on investment income. For people in business we have a system called Pay As You Go Instalments (PAYGI). Each quarter you are required to pay an instalment towards your annual income tax bill. This is calculated using the tax payable on your last income tax return lodged. If you are a primary producer you will only pay instalments on the March and June quarters. This is only an estimate of your tax. If at the end of the year your income is more, you will be required to pay a catch up amount. If your income is less you may get a refund. If your income situation has changed since last year you are able to vary the instalment down on any instalment.
Many businesses have been taking advantage of the immediate deduction for new capital items, resulting in a lower than normal income. It would pay to check with your accountant as you may be able to vary your instalments for the current year. Be careful then as your instalments in the next year will also reduce even though your income level has returned to normal. It may pay to put a little extra away each quarter.
Other payments collected quarterly are GST and Pay as You Go Withholding (PAYGW). These amounts are not part of your tax payable. The GST is the amount you have collected on top of your sale amount less any business related GST that you have paid. The PAYGW is your employees' tax that you have withheld on their behalf and is part of their wage. If you find it hard to manage these payments perhaps moving a percentage of each sale into another account will help.
If you find you are unable to meet your tax liability you may be able to arrange a payment plan with the Taxation Office to break the payments into smaller amounts over a fixed period of time.
