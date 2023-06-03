Managing tax payments

If you are a worker, your employer is deducting an amount of tax from your wages, which should cover the tax on that income when you complete your annual tax return. This will not cover the tax you may have to pay on investment income. For people in business we have a system called Pay As You Go Instalments (PAYGI). Each quarter you are required to pay an instalment towards your annual income tax bill. This is calculated using the tax payable on your last income tax return lodged. If you are a primary producer you will only pay instalments on the March and June quarters. This is only an estimate of your tax. If at the end of the year your income is more, you will be required to pay a catch up amount. If your income is less you may get a refund. If your income situation has changed since last year you are able to vary the instalment down on any instalment.