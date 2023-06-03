Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Managing the cashflow for tax payments can be tricky

By Helen Warnock
June 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Managing tax payments
Managing tax payments

Many clients say to me they have problems finding the cash at the end of each quarter to pay their BAS and then they are hit again at year end. As sometimes your income varies from year to year, especially primary producers, managing the cashflow for tax payments can be tricky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.