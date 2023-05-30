Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers sell for $1145 at Woodford

Updated May 31 2023 - 7:00am, first published May 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Steers that sold for $1145 at Woodford on Monday.
There were 202 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

