There were 202 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Quality steers held firm, while plainer types and younger cattle were easier.
Beverley Jensen, Sandy Creek, sold a pen of young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $900. Darren Weeks and Kylie Rasmussen, Stanmore, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1145 and $1000 and vealer heifers for $710. Trevor Carbery, Elaman Creek, sold south Devon vealer heifers for $700.
James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold a pen of Angus weaner steers for $950. Court Le Roi Pastoral, Toorbul, sold Angus weaner steers for $840. D Kahl and C Whiting, Conondale, sold Charbray and Droughtmaster heifers for $730. Cecil Heit, Stony Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $740.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.