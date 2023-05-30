Queensland Country Life
Simmental weaner steers make 412c/$1162 at Monto show and sale

Updated May 31 2023 - 6:59am, first published May 30 2023 - 11:00am
Solid demand for weaners at Monto
There were 1465 head yarded on Friday for the annual Charbray and Charbray infused and All Breeds Weaner Show and Sale at Monto.

