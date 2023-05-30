Solid demand for weaners at Monto

There were 1465 head yarded on Friday for the annual Charbray and Charbray infused and All Breeds Weaner Show and Sale at Monto.
Excellent drafts of weaners met solid demand with very good buyer attendance.
Prices improved in line with quality across most classes.
Cattle were drawn from Jambin, Biloela, Thangool, Dawes, Chinchilla and all local areas.
Lamb Pastoral Company sold Charbray steers to 279.2c/kg at 577kg to return $1611.75.
RAM, FD and WS Nichol sold Charbray cows to 235.2c at 642kg to return $1509.98.
Lamb Pastoral sold Charbray steers to 300c at 545kg to return $1637.50.
WED and SCE Appleton sold Charbray steers to 336.2c at 421kg to return $1416.84.
Wieland Family Trust sold Charbray steers to 368.2c at 309kg to return $1139.58.
Yandaloo Grazing sold Charbray steers to 406.2c at 282kg to return $925.44.
Harold Dwyer sold Charbray heifers to 312.2c at 273kg to return $852.87.
Wieland Family Trust sold Charbray heifers to 310.2c at 311kg to return $966.27.
GC and RM Crozier sold Angus cross steers to 396.2c at 272kg to return $1081.06.
Conway Barnard sold Simmental steers to 412.2c at 281kg to return $1162.18.
Max Wardle sold Angus cross steers to 408.2c at 280kg to return $1146.67.
PF Breitkreutz and DG Johnston sold Shorthorn cross heifers to 306.2c at 273kg to return $837.68.
Kerry Habermann sold Simmental cross heifers to 310c at 244kg to return $757.95.
Conway Barnard also sold Simmental heifers to 320c at 258kg to return $826.18.
M Blyton sold Charbray steers to 386.2c at 266kg to return $1029.22.
J and A Devillers sold Charbray steers to 408.2c at 215kg to return $880.18.
Ron Goody sold Brangus steers to 400.2c at 298kg to return $1193.93.
Kerry Habermann also sold Simmental cross steers to 414.2c at 270kg to return $1118.34.
Charbray class winners:
Weaner steers - RD and CM McLaughlan
Steers 350 - 420kg (0-2T) - JCBL Pty Ltd, Wieland Family
Steers 420 - 500kg (0-4T) - W and S Appleton
Bullock over 500kg (0-8T) - Lamb Pastoral Co
Weaner heifers - JCBL Pty Ltd, Wieland Family
Heifers 350 - 420kg (0-2T) - W and S Appleton
Heifers 420 - 500kg (0-4T) - Lamb Pastoral
Export female over 500kg (0-8T) - Diamond Dove Charbrays, Mt Pleasant Grazing
Champion male pen - RD and CM McLaughlan
Champion female pen - JCBL Pty Ltd, Wieland Family
All breeds weaner class winners:
Weaner steer under 50pc Bos Indicus - Ron Goody
Weaner steer over 50pc Bos Indicus - Michelle Lamb
Weaner heifer under 50pc Bos Indicus - Conway Barnard
Weaner heifer over 50pc Bos Indicus - LD and VF Hotz
