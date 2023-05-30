In what is believed to be the largest yarding of cattle seen in the Biloela saleyards for 20 years, when a total of 1575 head were offered at this year's local special weaner sale.
Cattle were drawn from as far away as Bauhinia Downs, Eidsvold, and Baralaba as well as locally.
The offering sold to strong demand from local buyers as well as buyers from further afield.
Competition was strong on a large number of quality pens of both steers and heifers with prices staying consistent with the current market trends.
Steers averaged 358.2 c/kg and sold to a top of 412.2 c/kg for a pen of Brangus steers account Parraweena Cattle Co.
Heifers averaged 268.2 c/kg and topped at 314 c/kg for Charbray steers account SJ and RL Pearce.
This year Elders held several judged breed classes with excellent support from vendors.
The Droughtmaster section was sponsored by Minlacowie Wingfield Droughtmasters. The steer class was won by the Osborne family, and the heifer class by Herb Wilson.
The Santa Gertrudis section was sponsored by Cree Santa Gertrudis. The steer winner was BL and DM Lehmann, and the heifers by Cavanagh Grazing.
The Brangus/Angus class was sponsored by Bimbadeen Brangus. The steer winner was Parraweena Cattle Co. The heifers were won by RL and JS Lyons.
Charolais/Charbray section was sponsored by Tanic Charolais and Callide Valley Vet Service. Both the steer and heifer prize were won by SJ and RL Pearce.
The Brahman class was sponsored by Callide Valley Mower Service. Steer winner was the McDonald-Smith family, and the heifers was again SJ and RL Pearce.
The Euro section was sponsored by Williams Stock Feeds and Gordons Transport. The heifer class winner was the SJ and RL Pearce, and the steers was the Pickergill-Hansen family.
The overall Champion pen of Heifers for the sale was sponsored by Datamars, Zoetis and Agricon and was won by the RL and JS Lyons
Overall champion pen of Steers was sponsored by Wild River Concrete, Zoetis and Agricon and was won by the Pickersgill-Hansen Family.
The pre-sale judges were Mick Thornton and Matt Pavey.
,
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.