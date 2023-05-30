Queensland Country Life
Brisbane Airport flight cap, curfew said to hurt regional travellers most

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
The Australian Greens say flight noise to and from Brisbane Airport has had a devastating impact on the people of Brisbane. Picture: Kelly Butterworth
Regional air travellers will be among those most impacted if a call by the Australian Greens to cap the number of flights in and out of Brisbane's airport, and to reintroduce a curfew, becomes legislation, according to the Brisbane Airport Corporation.

