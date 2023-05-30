Suncorp Agribusiness Manager Jack Heslin is one of many young people forging a path in agriculture through an off-farm career, and the Roma local is more determined than ever after being awarded one of the Australian Beef Industry Foundation scholarships for 2023.
Mr Heslin recently returned from the Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program where he spent a week in Victoria, supported by the ABIF, with his fellow scholarship recipients and the broader 2023 cohort, undertaking exercises and workshops, focussing on both personal and professional development.
He said he was grateful for the experience and enjoyed being surrounded by a group of driven, young people who were all passionate about the agricultural industry, in a variety of careers and pathways.
"It was great to have a week to stop and just reassess where you're going, and it was pretty raw for a lot of people," Mr Heslin said.
"I think it was very reflective of everyone being really passionate, but also very vulnerable.
"There was some good self introspection too around what your values are, and they really helped me to realise how my values have changed from a few years ago as my demographic has changed."
Originally from Western Australia, Mr Heslin does not come from a beef background but his interest in the industry was ignited whilst working for Alistair McClymont at Burleigh Station, Richmond.
Mr Heslin said the variety of course participants was an example of what a career in agriculture now means for young people, and how that has changed to include many off-farm opportunities.
"Agriculture is the oldest industry in the world, and it's an industry or career that, in the modern day, you can supplement with an off-farm job," he said.
"There's a lot of young people that probably want to get into it and it can be a battle for those young people, but it is a pretty awesome opportunity to get into it, and that's a passion of mine.
"I feel like you can be in the office during the week and then in a paddock during the weekend. That opportunity hasn't presented itself right now for me, but that's the dream.
"I guess wherever you fit in the value chain of beef, whether you're approving loans or working gates in the cattle yards, it's a pretty great industry to be in."
With his role as an agribusiness manager combining a passion for agriculture and business skills, Mr Heslin said he loved his job and was looking forward to furthering his career.
He said he hopes to promote both the ABIF scholarships and the Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program at the Young Beef Producers Forum later this year, encouraging other young people to take advantage of the opportunities available to them within the industry.
"It's great to be joining the list alumni who have done the course," he said.
"It'd be good to keep in contact with the group I did it with because I think that will really help to reinforce the lessons that we had from the week.
"My goal for later in the year would be to promote the programs and get more people into them next year.
"It's definitely well worth it."
