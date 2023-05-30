Queensland Country Life
Roma's Jack Heslin receives ABIF scholarship for Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Jack Heslin was one of six ABIF scholarship recipients for 2023. Picture: Clare Adcock
Suncorp Agribusiness Manager Jack Heslin is one of many young people forging a path in agriculture through an off-farm career, and the Roma local is more determined than ever after being awarded one of the Australian Beef Industry Foundation scholarships for 2023.

