Celebrate our dairy industry on World Milk Day

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 4 2023 - 7:00am
Time to celebrate our dairy farmers
Since 2001, June 1 has marked World Milk Day providing the perfect opportunity to celebrate our dairy industry and the incredible products it produces daily. World Milk Day is celebrated across the world and was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to help people recognise the importance of milk as a global food and to raise awareness regarding the importance of the dairy industry.

