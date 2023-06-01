New train station means Ekka public transport changes

Ekka visitors will have to wait until next year to use the new Exhibition station now under construction. Image supplied

This is branded content for Queensland Government.



A brand-new train station being built at the Brisbane Showgrounds will mean trains every day of the year - not just for the Ekka - but its construction means the old Exhibition station will not be in operation for this year's Royal Queensland Show.

The new fully accessible station is being delivered as part of the Cross River Rail project and works are progressing well, with the old station building and platform demolished, and tracks recently installed over a new 150-metre-long rail bridge that will form part of the new station.

Cross River Rail Delivery Authority CEO Graeme Newton said to build the new station, the old one had to be demolished, meaning it was not available for Ekka 2023.



"The new Exhibition station will benefit the thousands of people who visit the Ekka, the Convention Centre and the nearby bars and restaurants within the RNA precinct," Mr Newton said. "But unfortunately, the old station had to be demolished to make way for the new one, meaning it was not available for this year's event.

"We know how much the Ekka means to people right across Queensland, so we're working closely with Queensland Rail, Translink and the RNA to make sure there a plenty of ways people can get to the Ekka safely and easily on public transport."

The old Exhibition station has been demolished to make way for the new one. Picture supplied.

Head of Translink Sally Stannard said there would be several bus and train options available.

"Rest assured, there will be plenty of ways to catch a ride to the Ekka on public transport," Ms Stannard said. "We are working with our bus delivery partners to finalise operations and specific information to ensure you can plan your travel will be available well in advance of the Ekka."

RNA CEO Brendan Christou said while it would have been ideal to have Exhibition station open for the Ekka, he understood important work underway on the new station meant it was just not possible.



"Public transport is one of the most popular ways to get to Queensland's largest and most loved annual event, so we're pleased the message is getting out now well in advance," Mr Christou said.



"We want our valued Ekka patrons to know that you can still catch the train to the Show from nearby stations or take advantage of high frequency bus services dropping off at neighbouring stops. We look forward to the new station opening in the future and the immense benefits it will bring to the Ekka, the Brisbane Showgrounds, the community and the wider precinct."

Queensland Rail Head of South East Queensland Scott Riedel said station staff would be at nearby stations to direct customers to the Ekka.



"Catching a train will still be a great way to get to the Ekka," Mr Riedel said. "Trains will run to and from nearby stations, such as Fortitude Valley, which are a short walk to the event.

"Our friendly Queensland Rail staff will be on hand at stations to assist customers with any questions to make sure everyone gets to enjoy that special time of year when the country comes to the city."

Specific information about travel options will be made available closer to the event.

For more, visit translink.com.au/ekka