Historic photos of Western Downs dusted off and digitised

Have you ever wondered what a sheep sale looked like at Dalby in the 1940s? What about a dairy farm ute in 1925?
Well, these invaluable historic photographs of the Western Downs are now available to view online by locals and history lovers alike.
As part of Western Downs Libraries' 'Picture Western Downs' initiative, staff and volunteers have been working to preserve the history of the region and make it more accessible to residents by getting rare and old photographs and images out of dusty cupboards, digitising and researching the stories behind each image.
Council spokesperson for community and cultural development, councillor Kaye Maguire, said digitising the stories of the region's past would give people greater access to these valuable resources.
"On the Western Downs we know that it's the people that make it, and that is quite literally true of those who came before us and built the vibrant, active communities that we know and love today," Ms Maguire said.
"The history of the Western Downs is unique and valuable - it's important that current and future generations have the means to learn about the people and events that have shaped our wonderful region, and to reflect on how far we've come as we continue to look towards the future."
Ms Maguire said one of the best parts of the initiative was the involvement of local volunteers who were so passionate and proud of their region.
She said they had put in many hours of scanning, researching and uploading of documents to the to 'Picture Western Downs' portal to bring the project to life.
Western Downs Libraries volunteer Trevor Cameron has been involved in the project from the start.
He said he enjoyed the opportunity to give back to the region in a way that supported his interest in local history as well as his health and lifestyle requirements.
"There is so little about the history of rural Australia that's been written down in hardcopy, so this project is going to be a huge benefit to anyone interested in the history of our region - they will be able to get a snapshot of how our region was," Mr Cameron said.
"It's been really interesting being a part of this process. I've learned things about life in past years of our region just through doing research on the photos, and I've had some great feedback from older members of our community who have corrected details or added context."
The volunteer said he found the younger generation was more likely to get information from the internet rather than finding it in a book, so having the resources online meant that instead of just hearing about something, they would be able to look it up.
