Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Historic photos of Western Downs dusted off and digitised

May 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invaluable historic photographs are now available to view online by locals and history lovers alike. Pictures WDRC
Invaluable historic photographs are now available to view online by locals and history lovers alike. Pictures WDRC

Have you ever wondered what a sheep sale looked like at Dalby in the 1940s? What about a dairy farm ute in 1925?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.