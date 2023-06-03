Family were front and centre when Don and Meagan McGrath tied the knot at The Gums.
Both from the area, the pair were married on March 25 at their family's property as the fourth generation to live there.
History was on show for guests at the reception held inside the family grain shed built in the 1950s.
"Don's great grandfather was the first bulk wheat grower in the area," Meagan said.
"Guests were seated amongst the inbuilt silos and thousands of fairy lights. A truly magical day.
"It was a perfect day with the most spectacular skies and scenery."
The pair met when they had a beer at the Moonie Crossroads and "the rest is history".
When it came to their wedding vendors, Jessica Courtnie from Toowoomba was their photographer while makeup was by Chantal Hart at Dalby and Candice from The Hair Collective at Dalby looked after their locks.
Lauren and her team from The Baking Asylum at Condamine handled the food while the Moonie Sports Club ensured everyone had full glasses and assisted with serving the guests.
Dalby Florist handled the flowers.
