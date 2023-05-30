Just over 1600 head of cattle were yarded at the annual Tony Haupt Memorial Show and weaner cattle sale at Eidsvold on Thursday.
A good run of about 1000 weaner steers sold firm to the current market trends. The lead steers topped at 412c, with many sales in the high 300c mark.
The heifer portion reached the early 300c with good competition for the top end article. The tropical content steers and heifers struggled to maintain the rate of last sale with the lighter weaners meeting tougher selling conditions.
Brangus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 412c at 276kg returning $1140/hd. Braford cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 380c at 232kg returning $881/hd. Charbray cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 388c at 283kg returning $1102/hd.
Brangus cross steers from Monto sold for 360c at 290kg returning $1044/hd. Angus steers from Monto sold for 358c at 284kg returning $1017/hd. Angus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 335c at 354kg returning $1186/hd.
Angus cross steers from Monto sold for 392c at 260kg returning $1019/hd. Santa Gertrudis steers from Eidsvold sold for 388c at 257kg returning $997/hd. Brahman cross steers from Cracow sold for 380c at 269kg returning $1025/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 352c at 315kg returning $1109/hd. Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 370c at 300kg returning $1111/hd.
Shorthorn cross steers from Cracow sold for 368c at 288kg returning $1063/hd. Brangus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 380c at 230kg returning $874/hd.
Santa Gertrudis heifers from Eidsvold sold for 294c at 249kg returning $733/hd. Shorthorn cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 308c at 249kg returning $767/hd. Angus heifers from Monto sold for 302c at 245kg returning $740/hd.
Charbray cross heifers from Cracow sold for 314c at 301kg returning $946/hd. Angus cross heifers from Theodore sold for 292c at 267kg returning $781/hd.
Angus cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 306c at 225kg returning $691/hd. Simmental cross heifers from Mungungo sold for 318c at 264kg returning $842/hd.
Steers - less than 38pc tropical breed content winner: DF & LF Klan
Steers - 38-51pc tropical breed content winner: GT & MA Wain
Steers - 52-100pc tropical breed content winner: Harold & Pam Dwyer
Heifers - Less than 38pc tropical breed content winner: Steven & Sharon Pointon
Heifers - 38 - 51pc tropical breed content winner: SA & PK Leahy
Heifers - 52-100pc tropical breed content winner: CB & PE Bygrave
Overall champion steers: DF & LF Klan
Overall champion heifers: CB & PE Bygrave
