Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brangus cross steers 276kg make 412c/$1140 at Eidsvold

May 30 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Wain with Tobey Wain in front of their winning steers - 38-51pc tropical breed content that sold for 352c/kg at 315kg to return $1109/hd. Picture supplied
Michelle Wain with Tobey Wain in front of their winning steers - 38-51pc tropical breed content that sold for 352c/kg at 315kg to return $1109/hd. Picture supplied

Just over 1600 head of cattle were yarded at the annual Tony Haupt Memorial Show and weaner cattle sale at Eidsvold on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.