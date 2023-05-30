Discussion around the use of leucaena in grazing operations has been reignited after world renowned climate scientist Professor Richard Eckard, Melbourne University, commented on the emission-reducing benefits of the legume at last week's NT Farmers Food Futures Conference in Darwin.
Prof. Eckard acknowledged the significant benefits of a leucaena grazing system, noting the daily 20 per cent reduction in methane from cattle consuming 40 per cent of leucaena in their diet.
He also mentioned the consequential environmental advantages of the cattles' increased average live weight gain, which has been seen up to 0.9kg per day, resulting in graziers' ability to turn off cattle up to six months earlier than usual.
The Leucaena Network's executive officer Bron Christensen praised Prof. Eckard's comments, saying the legume's ability to reduce individual animal emissions without the need for daily supplementation, coupled with the resulting ability to turn cattle off quicker, made leucaena an attractive option for many graziers.
"Live weight gain trials over the past 20 years have continually demonstrated the productivity benefits of leucaena, in some cases increasing land carrying capacity up to four times," Ms Christensen said.
"Coupling these benefits with the positive outcomes of recent research into the legume's methanogenic properties, it is a valuable tool for suitable grazing systems for long-term productivity and climate neutrality.
"Enquiries to the Network and established leucaena graziers continues to increase as producers become more aware of the future industry requirement to meet climate targets to maintain their markets."
The Leaucaena Network will hold a conference in Mackay from the 13th to the 15th of June, and Ms Christensen encouraged producers to attend and learn more about the benefits of grazing with the legume.
"The Conference will provide the optimum opportunity for new and established leucaena graziers to meet up with other experienced producers, researchers and industry support services, to hear of other's leucaena journey including their challenges, and view established leucaeana at the field day," she said.
