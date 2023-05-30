Queensland Country Life
Leucaena's dual environmental and grazing benefits praised by scientists

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
May 30 2023 - 10:00am
Grazing on leucaena has shown an increased average live weight gain in cattle of up to 0.9kg per day, meaning cattle can be turned off up to six months earlier. Picture: file
Grazing on leucaena has shown an increased average live weight gain in cattle of up to 0.9kg per day, meaning cattle can be turned off up to six months earlier. Picture: file

Discussion around the use of leucaena in grazing operations has been reignited after world renowned climate scientist Professor Richard Eckard, Melbourne University, commented on the emission-reducing benefits of the legume at last week's NT Farmers Food Futures Conference in Darwin.

