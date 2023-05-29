Tighter supply of breeding females supports improved prices

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus totalled 14,917 head last week, down 21 per cent from the previous week.
The fall in listings was driven by a 48pc reduction in offerings out of Queensland. The reduced offering supported higher prices for most categories of Queensland cattle and a 50pc clearance rate compared to 38pc clearance nationally.
Value over reserve averaged $103 while clearance rate was flat week-on-week.
Buyers remain highly selective on breeding females with higher prices and subdued clearance rates, while demand was weak for young cattle despite smaller offerings.
Steers weighing 200-280kg registered 2103 head and averaged $959/head - down $109 for a 48pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 249 - 516c and averaged 393c/kg lwt.
From Tenterfield, NSW, a line of 85 F1 Wagyu/Angus steers aged six to 10 months and weighing 232kg returned the top price of $1200/head, or 516c/kg lwt.
The 280-330kg steer category registered 1476 head, with prices slipping $97 to average $1113/head. Clearance rate reached 54pc while per kilogram prices ranged from 196 - 414c and averaged 374c/kg lwt.
From Cloncurry, a line of 219 Droughtmaster steers aged six to 12 months and weighing 298kg returned $1170/head, or 393c/kg lwt.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg registered 1345 head and averaged $793/head - down $6 for a 68pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 247 - 497c and averaged 344c/kg lwt.
From Binalong, NSW, a line of 40 Angus heifers aged eight to nine months and weighing 279kg returned $940/head, or 336c/kg lwt.
The 330-400kg heifer category registered 348 head and averaged $1147/head. Prices ranged from 283 - 458c and averaged 318c/kg lwt, while clearance reached 45pc.
From Hawkesdale, Victoria, a line of 50 Angus heifers aged 13-14 months old and weighing 338kg returned $1200/head, or 355c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in SA.
Tighter supply of breeding females supported improved prices last week, while clearance rates remained subdued as 'cherry picking' buying behaviour continues.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered 2282 head, 14pc lower than the previous week, while prices averaged $1606/head - up $115.
From Dunedoo, NSW, a line of 19 EU accredited Shorthorn PTIC heifers joined to Shorthorn bulls, aged 22-24 months and weighing 486kg returned $1720/head.
PTIC cow listings fell by 41pc to register 1746 head. The smaller offering helped prices bounce back by $157 to average $1769/head.
From Gladstone, Tasmania, two lines of a total 41 Angus PTIC cows joined to Angus bulls, aged seven years old and weighing 700kg returned $2040/head.
Sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus rose 20pc last week with 69,049 head - 32pc higher than the same week last year.
Value over reserve slipped $5 to average $7 and clearance rate was flat week-on-week.
Results were mixed across the board while demand for crossbred lambs was strong. Listings of joined and unjoined ewes increased 61pc and 42pc respectively while fewer lambs were on offer.
Crossbred lambs registered 11,201 head and averaged $113/head - increasing $13 for a 63pc clearance rate, up from 38pc. Prices ranged from 229 - 342c and averaged 293c/kg lwt.
From Cooma, NSW, a line of 670 Sep '22 drop Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 40kg returned $121/head or 302c/kg lwt.
A total of 4160 Merino wether lambs were offered, which is a 61pc drop from the previous week's listings. Tighter supply increased competition with prices averaging $61 - up $6. Clearance rate reached 67pc, and prices ranged from 147 - 232c and averaged 179c/kg lwt.
From Balmoral, Victoria, a line of 380 Aug '22 drop Merino store wether lambs weighing an average of 31kg returned $56/head or 178c/kg lwt.
There were more downward adjustments for scanned in-lamb Merino ewes as prices fell $40 to average $102/head. Higher supply contributed to the decline, with 62pc more ewes offered for sale at 12,641 head. Prices ranged from $58 to $185, and the clearance rate reached 45pc.
From Milaton, SA, 225 Poll Merino rising two-year old ewes SIL to Merino rams, returned $163/head or 251c/kg lwt.
SIL first-cross ewes registered 10,843 head and averaged $207/head - down $9 for a 24pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from $90 - $281 and averaged $207/head or 333c/kg lwt.
From Ballarat, Victoria, seven lines of a total 1166 SIL Border Leicester/Merino ewes, aged 12 months and averaging 62kg, returned an average of $277/head, ranging from $270 - $281.
