PTIC heifers up $115 to average $1606/head on AuctionsPlus

May 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Tighter supply of breeding females supports improved prices
CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus totalled 14,917 head last week, down 21 per cent from the previous week.

