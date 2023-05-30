Ensuring LifeFlight's aeromedical retrieval service has a long future in the Maranoa region is what has motivated the Lee family and Australian Country Choice's financial contribution to the base at Roma Airport that was unveiled on Monday.
Their sponsorship has resulted in the new helicopter hangar being named after them, which LifeFlight Foundation board chair Rob Borbidge said they were delighted to do.
"They've made a really big difference to making the base happen, and it's only fitting that we recognise their contribution by naming the base after them," he said.
ACC CEO Anthony Lee was present at the unveiling of the $3.4m structure, and said there were many reasons to support the initiative, especially as they'd needed to use it as a family and as a business, with around 200 employees in the region.
"It's an inherently dangerous job, and obviously we do everything we can to make it safe but when you have cattle, horses, motorbikes and machinery and the like, then obviously you've got the element of danger," he said.
"And you've got this tyranny of distance issue we know the bush faces, so having these services that are critical - you never need it til you need it, then you really need it."
Mr Lee said the benefits the service provided to the community were second to none.
"By having a base that they own cements it for its long term viability," he said.
The community support for, and speed with which the base was brought into being, were features of the speeches made at Monday's opening, attended by around 160 people.
Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder commented on the community spirit that had driven the project, brought on when the new rescue chopper meant they had outgrown the hangar being leased at the airport, resulting in a share arrangement with the Royal Flying Doctor Service at the airport.
The project received a $1.072m grant from the previous federal government under the now-defunct Building Better Regions Fund, which it was required to match.
LifeFlight's regional advisory committee chair Kate Scott highlighted the $75,000 raised by a group of people under the age of 25 who held a charity ball at Meandarra, saying they were an inspiration to all.
"The costs of construction rose and the gap had to be funded by you," she told the audience. "The young people at Meandarra have seen the LifeFlight chopper and crew in their area too many times."
She said the project had been a true partnership involving the federal government, the community, major donors, the Maranoa Regional Council, the CSG companies that fund the ongoing operation of the rescue chopper, and LifeFlight itself.
More than $2.3m was raised through local businesses, individual donors, and philanthropic and community support.
The council is making the area available via a peppercorn lease.
LifeFlight spokeswoman Leanne Angel said every gift had brought the organisation closer to Monday's opening, which LifeFlight Foundation board chair Rob Borbidge described as future-proofing the service in the region.
Senator Anthony Chisholm, Assistant Minister for Regional Development, opened the facility, saying the federal government had continued to back the project so LifeFlight had the facilities it needed to save lives in the future.
"This project highlights our commitment to delivering the services and infrastructure that regional communities need," he said. "Funding projects such as this ensures our regions remain a great place to live, work and visit."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
