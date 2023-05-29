Queensland Country Life
Angus backgrounder steers sell for $1180 at Laidley

Updated May 29 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 2:30pm
Milk tooth heifers sold for $990.
There were 330 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

