Del Hinckley, Laceys Creek, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2200, lines of cows for $1040, $960 and $870, steers for $1090 and $900 and heifers for $880. CAP Genomics Pty Ltd, Moore, sold Belmont Red/ Senepol cows for $1320 and lines of heifers for $950, $950 and $890.

