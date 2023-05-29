There were 330 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Steers sold to a stronger market overall, heifers remained firm, while cows were easier than the previous sale.
Del Hinckley, Laceys Creek, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2200, lines of cows for $1040, $960 and $870, steers for $1090 and $900 and heifers for $880. CAP Genomics Pty Ltd, Moore, sold Belmont Red/ Senepol cows for $1320 and lines of heifers for $950, $950 and $890.
Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Angus backgrounder steers for $1180. Allan Proffke, Mt Tarampa, sold Hereford/ Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1010 and $800. Rockview Industries, Grandchester, sold Charbray steer calves for $760.
Russell Thomson, Bellmere, sold Euro weaner steers for $900. Troy McSweeny, Kilkivan sold a line of Charbray heifers for $990. Lachie Cassidy, Grandchester, sold Bazadais vealer heifers to $730.
