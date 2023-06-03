Queensland Country Life
Increased EU biodiesel imports hurts canola prices

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 3 2023 - 10:00am
Canola prices under pressure

An 'abnormal' rise in European biodiesel imports is eroding demand for canola and rapeseed and Australian farmers are feeling this in the hip pocket.

