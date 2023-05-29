For the first time goats will be making an appearance at FarmFest, as producers aim to promote their presence within Australia's livestock landscape.
Thomas and Simone Youlden, Valley Boers, will be making the trip north from Tomingley, NSW, to Toowoomba for the three days, where they will have a mob of their Boer goats and be conducting demonstrations on buck selection, amongst other things.
The couple recently released an educational video on the topic and are hoping to further promote the idea of selection, ultimately for meat quality and profitability.
"We'll be talking to people about the different things that they should be looking for in animals that will do the job for them, those certain structural traits and confirmation, for example," Ms Youlden said.
"We feel that having consistency through that visual assessment is an important part of selecting animals; it's more than just figures.
"Whether it's the reds, the standards, or the blacks, we're always trying to produce a consistent and quality animal, because we're interested in that final part of the process, which is the meat product, and we feel that consistency across the board will help tp improve the market for meat quality.
"That also feeds into profitability. We've found selection has been profitable for us and we find a number of our customers have said that to us as well."
The Youlden's have been involved in the goat industry for 20 years and have witnessed the animals rise in popularity, but want to continue the discussion around improving their place within both domestic and international markets.
"FarmFest will be a great opportunity to get the discussion of goats out there and keep that going," Ms Youlden said.
"We're just hoping to share some of the education and share what's helped us to be successful, with other people.
"I think the industry is still in the awareness stage really, and I think a lot of people are still looking for that education.
"Hence why we're doing what we're doing, not only the video, but FarmFest will give people the opportunity to see it in action, with the animals in front of them.
"It's all part of making goats a part of the everyday agricultural environment. It's a long term industry, that's what we're aiming for."
The Youlden's have already seen a significant response to their educational videos so far, also attracting some international interest.
"We've actually had a bit of international response from a lot of people across different countries, like people from America saying they'd seen our first video and asking us if we could keep them informed for the second one," Ms Youlden said.
"So, it's also showing off what we can produce in Australia, which is really good for international markets.
"It's demonstrating the depth of knowledge that we've got over here and the potential in the animals as well, so it's a good overseas sales point for the country.
"It's been great for beginners across to more experienced breeders, as well other key stakeholders, like vets, that are dealing with and wanting to learn more about goats."
