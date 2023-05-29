The big crowd that turned out to witness the opening of the new LifeFlight helicopter base at Roma on Monday morning was testament to the outstanding community support received to construct the state-of-the-art hangar.
The project became necessary when the base acquired a $20m AW139 chopper for its aeromedical retrievals in the Maranoa region, which was unable to fit into the existing hangar.
In 2022, the Roma LifeFlight SGAS helicopter crew helped 78 people, the top five mission categories being motor vehicle incidents (17 missions), animal falls (7 missions) and cardiac/chest pain incidents (7 missions).
LifeFlight representative Leanne Angel said she could look out over the crowd of 160 present and see so many people who'd played a part in bringing the new base to fruition.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
