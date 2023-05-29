Two performance horse events featured in the north on the weekend, including the Weetalaba Campdraft and the Horse of the North (HOTN) Challenge and Campdraft that incorporated the Nutrien Northern Performance Horse Sale.
Located 65 kilometres south of Collinsville, Weetalaba Campdraft was held on the private property of Reid and Julie Muirhead, Weetalaba Station.
President Nathan Reinke said there was 1400 nominations received for the three day campdraft and the event could only take around 900 first round starts.
"This has been the biggest year to date as far as nominations and bar takings," he said.
Mr Reinke also acknowledged the support of long term sponsor Glencore that had backed the campdraft event since 2006. Money raised from the campdraft was set to be donated to local schools in the area.
After two rounds and the final, Mac Shann riding Porters FD held a narrow one point lead to claim the victory in the Glencore - Newlands Coal Open ahead of Donna Watts and her mount Lady Can Spin. Proserpine competitor Donna Watts and Lady Can Spin also featured taking out the Pit Pony Tavern Restricted Open with 180 points, three points clear of Myles MacDonnell and Bella.
The Paul Gollan Saddlery Novice came down to a runoff between Michael Odonohoe riding One Wild Cat and Madeline Angus and Posh Kitten. Mr Odonohoe secured the win running 90 points in the decider to claim the draft ahead of Ms Angus who added 21 points to her total.
Seasoned competitor Mick Cole from Capella riding Royell Time won the Wentworth Cattle Company Maiden Draft after running off with Ellise Burston (Brookston Joey).
Twin Hills couple, Deb and Cheyenne O'Brien claimed a double with Mrs O'Brien riding Neirbo Centrefold victorious in the Halstead Helicopters Ladies after a run off with Lenore Cole (Purrlikeakitten) and Mr O'Brien (Neirbo Ace) having a dominant win in the Mort & Co Futurity for horses 4 years and under, scoring 91 points.
Cheyenne OLoughlin riding Smart Electra secured a narrow victory in the Top Dog Diesel Encouragement scoring 88 points and holding a narrow one point lead ahead of Myra Robertson (Cookie).
The Gattonvale Station Juvenile was won by Hannah Robertson riding Peppy Playtime with 89 points, whilst the Homehill Stockfeeds Junior and Mini was taken out by Lilla Angel (VIP) scoring a massive 90 points and Delta Burrell (Mustang Lanina).
Cattle for the campdraft were kindly donated by Reid and Julie Muirhead, Weetalaba Station and Colinta Holdings, Byerwen Station supplied a lovely line of cattle for the Encouragement and children's campdraft events.
Meanwhile, the 2023 HOTN Nutrien Classic Challenge Champion was won by Josh Smith on board PCD Reyning Metal owned by the 2FL Syndicate and was presented the Allan Glenwright Bronze Memorial Trophy.
The Tiptree Performance Horse Under 25 year Classic Challenge was won by Gina Hamilton riding Boomshakkalakka with 335.25 points ahead of Dalby competitor Darby Ryan (Benefactor) who finished with 332.25 points.
Peter Weston riding One Moore secured the victory in the Steel Supplies Charters Towers Open whilst Kimberley Johnson (Chanel) and Kevin Taylor (Roches Gem) claimed the Incentive Campdraft Events. Ashleigh Fairbrother took out the quinella in the Mitavite Open Challenge placing first and second on Royalle Double Your Money and Wyena Vivid respectively.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame held at Longreach, the Chinchilla Encouragement and Camooweal.
