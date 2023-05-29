Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Weetalaba and Charters Towers host major events in the north

By Robyn Paine
Updated May 29 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two performance horse events featured in the north on the weekend, including the Weetalaba Campdraft and the Horse of the North (HOTN) Challenge and Campdraft that incorporated the Nutrien Northern Performance Horse Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.