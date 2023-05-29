After two rounds and the final, Mac Shann riding Porters FD held a narrow one point lead to claim the victory in the Glencore - Newlands Coal Open ahead of Donna Watts and her mount Lady Can Spin. Proserpine competitor Donna Watts and Lady Can Spin also featured taking out the Pit Pony Tavern Restricted Open with 180 points, three points clear of Myles MacDonnell and Bella.