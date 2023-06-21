Belmont Reds key at Spring Creek

One of the Stevenson family's rising five-year-old Belmont Red-cross cows with her third calf. The Stevensons have utilised Belmont Red bulls in their crossbreeding program at Spring Creek since the mid-1990s.

Breeds have come and gone from the Stevenson family's composite beef cattle operation, but Belmont Reds have remained in their herd since they bought their four Belmont Red bulls 30 years ago, a feat no other breed has managed on their country.

Alan and Denise Stevenson, run the business with their son Malcolm Stevenson and his wife Grace, and their youngest daughter Jordan Thomas and her husband Dustin when they aren't at their full-time jobs.

The Stevenson family has lived and worked on Spring Creek, 60km southwest of Springsure since the block was drawn by Alan's grandfather in 1926.



In 2017, the family added One Stone, situated 20km north of Springsure, to their holdings.

Spring Creek consists of 4000ha of developed brigalow scrub, 4000ha blacksoil creek flats, 3600ha mixed box, ironbark, cyprus pine and wattle scrub, while One Stone comprises 540ha of basalt coolibah breeder country with scattered blacksoil patches.

Alan Stevenson said they've had a solid season to date.

Belmont-cross cows with calves sired by a Belmont bull.

"We didn't receive dramatic amounts of rain, just regular small to decent falls. One Stone received slightly more rain than Spring Creek," Mr Stevenson said.



The cattle are in good condition, but the country is all well-frosted now. We're expecting a long dry winter," he said.



The Stevensons have utilised Belmont Red bulls in their crossbreeding program at Spring Creek since the mid-1990s, due to their temperament, fertility, and environmental suitability to their country.

"They perform at the meatworks, without compromising eating quality."

The family crossbreed Sanghas (mostly Belmont Red) with Angus and Simmental, but Belmont Red is the base cross.

"Every cow will have some Belmont Red in her, a quarter or a half, basically. Aside from the benefits stated above, this provides us with smaller calves when used over Angus or Euro-cross heifers, and the feedlots like those crosses as well.

"No hump is also an advantage, and as we are EU accredited and predominantly sell feeder steers, being a Bos Taurus herd is worth more c/kg.

Belmont-cross cows with calves sired by a Belmont bull.

"We get the tropical adaption to thrive in our country, with a bit of EU size and weight, and the Angus part of the deal is the buzzword for selling to feedlots.



"The whole cross works because of the Belmont Red base of the cow herd."

The Stevensons run a fixed mating program for their heifers, which runs from late October to late January, while their cows are joined from early November to early February.

"Everything is preg-tested and all preg-tested empty females are sold.



"Our heifer conception rates are historically around 85 to 90 per cent, and the cows are usually at 93 to 95pc. Last year cows averaged 97pc, while the heifers averaged 92pc.



"We have tested the heifers this year and they averaged 95pc. We're yet to test the cows."

The family sells most of their steers to the heavy EU feeder market, with some also sold into the domestic feedlot trade.

"We usually end up with a deck or two of bullocks each year; most of which were too heavy for the feeder trade.



Belmont-cross weaner steer. The Stevensons sell most of their steers to the heavy EU feeder market.

"If we sell domestic feeders, 360 to 380kg, we would start at around 13 to 14 months-old (October-November), and heavy feeders, from 440 to 500kg, usually start in January/February at 18-months-old. Depending on seasonal conditions."

Mr Stevenson said they used to fatten everything, but that required holding all steers for another 12 months, which left them more vulnerable to poor seasons.

"The longer the cattle are on the property, the more the return diminishes.

"We can turn off 600 heavy feeder steers a year, versus 300 to 350 bullocks.



"You don't have to be a financial whiz to see which is worth more, in any market environment, for some years.

"Light cull heifers go to the domestic feedlot trade, heavier heifers and culled or empty cows are fattened and sold to slaughter."

The family purchased bulls from the original Belmont Red sales when they were first held in Gracemere close to 20 years ago, then via on-property sales, and again from the Belmont Red sales, when they restarted in 2019.

"We bought one bull from the Belmont Red Association sale in Gracemere. He was used with another Belmont Red bull over a group of 87 heifers, and those tested at 98pc.



Belmont-cross cows with calves sired by a Belmont bull.

"Two purebred Belmont Reds were purchased from the Seifert Belmont Reds sale at Jandowae, and two Belmont Red crosses were bought at other sales, but used over our cows. These cows are yet to be tested but our expectations and confidence are high."

The Stevensons will be attending the 2023 sale, where they'll be looking for bulls with structure, softness, fertility, maternal traits, and around average growth.

"We are very happy with our crosses and their performance in a variety of markets. For the moment, even though we certainly always try to improve, we figure if it isn't broke we won't fiddle with it.

"We send enough stock to the meatworks to get good feedback there, and the feedlots pay happily.



"The herd fertility is great and performance is consistent. And we eat our own of course, with great delight."