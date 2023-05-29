Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2720 heifers for their annual weaner heifer show and sale on Friday.
Theey said the quality of the yarding was a credit to all vendors and the heifers sold in line with the tougher current market trends.
Buyers travelled from Moura, Taroom, Rockhampton, Eidsvold, Boonah, Beaudesert, Warwick and Casino.
Moteham P/L were awarded the champion pen of the sale with a pen of Charolais cross heifers selling for $1050/hd. Moteham also had another two pens for $1050/hd with 162 heifers averaging $952/hd.
G and D Francis, Anduramba, sold Charolais cross heifers for $1000/hd. Luck Farming, Mt Mort, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $980/hd. Eskdale Cattle, Toogoolawah, sold 314 heifers with pens topping at $920, $890 and $850/hd. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charbray weaner heifers topping at $920, $900 and $790. J, B and S Gittins, Goomeri, sold a quality line of Charolais cross weaner heifers with pens selling to $910, $810 and $750/hd. P and R Gordon, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $940/hd. Coogar P/L, Kilcoy, sold Santa cross heifers for $910/hd.
G and C Lynch, Esk, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $860/hd. The Gloag family, Fulham, sold Simmental cross heifers for $850/hd. C and J Underwood, Gympie, sold quality Angus heifers to a top of $840/hd. Karreman Quarries, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers to a top of $830/hd. Glenvale Pastoral, Jimna, sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $850/hd. Delcosta P/L, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers to a top of $820/hd. Jilrift P/L, Grandchester, sold Charolais cross heifers for $800/hd. Galloway Cattle sold Simmental cross heifers for $830/hd. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers topping at $820/hd. Rathcool Ent sold Angus cross heifers for $810/hd. H and C Mort, Mt Mort, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $810/hd.
R and C Buckham, Tarome, sold a quality line of Charolais cross heifers with pens selling for $800 and $790/hd. Table Lands, Monsildale, sold pens of Charolais cross weaner heifers to a top of $780/hd. T and A Enterprises, BlackJack Creek, sold Simmental cross heifers for $790/hd. J and P O'shea, Blenheim, sold Charolais cross heifers for $960/hd. Tom Crowley, Buaraba, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $780/hd. Janelle Hanson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross heifers for a top of $750/hd. Mudloo Pastoral, Kilkivan, sold a quality line of Simmental cross weaner heifers topping at $770/hd. Coogar P/L, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $750/hd. Croftby Downs, Moogerah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $740/hd. Warigul Pastoral Co, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $770/hd. Colinton Station, Colinton, sold Charbray weaner heifers for a top of $730/hd. Neil Hobart, Biarra, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for a top of $720/hd. Barraclough P/ship, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $670/hd. Goscomb family, Gympie, sold Simbrah cross weaner heifers for $690/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.