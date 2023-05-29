R and C Buckham, Tarome, sold a quality line of Charolais cross heifers with pens selling for $800 and $790/hd. Table Lands, Monsildale, sold pens of Charolais cross weaner heifers to a top of $780/hd. T and A Enterprises, BlackJack Creek, sold Simmental cross heifers for $790/hd. J and P O'shea, Blenheim, sold Charolais cross heifers for $960/hd. Tom Crowley, Buaraba, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $780/hd. Janelle Hanson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross heifers for a top of $750/hd. Mudloo Pastoral, Kilkivan, sold a quality line of Simmental cross weaner heifers topping at $770/hd. Coogar P/L, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $750/hd. Croftby Downs, Moogerah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $740/hd. Warigul Pastoral Co, Esk, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $770/hd. Colinton Station, Colinton, sold Charbray weaner heifers for a top of $730/hd. Neil Hobart, Biarra, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for a top of $720/hd. Barraclough P/ship, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $670/hd. Goscomb family, Gympie, sold Simbrah cross weaner heifers for $690/hd.