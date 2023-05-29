Agents Bartholomew and Co reported strong competition for pens of quality weaner steers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday. Weaner heifers and lesser quality lines sold to an easier market.
Abbeydale Pty Ltd, Woolooman, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1340. Fay Palethorpe, Tallebudgera Valley, sold Euro cross steers 18 months for $1230. Meralyn Pastoral Co, Kerry, sold Speckle Park weaner steers for $930.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account Look Enterprises, Boyland, sold for $890. Dale Oppermann, Kerry, sold Brangus weaner steers for $780. Paul and Katie Newlove, Maroon, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $750.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account AM Moore Pty Ltd, Barney View, sold for $750. Singh Enterprises, Christmas Creek, sent in quality lines of Droughtmaster weaner steers and heifers with the top pen of steers selling for $740.
Euro cross weaner steers account Lloyd and Anne Tilbury, Rosevale, sold for $700. Robert and Aron Arthy, Chingee Creek, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $700.
Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Jamie Nicholson, Natural Bridge, sold for $760. Meralyn Pastoral Co sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $590. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Singh Enterprises sold for $580.
Look Enterprises sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $580. Simmental cross weaner heifers account Richard and Anne Worley, Coulson, sold for $560.
Richard and Anne Worley also sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1130 and Charbray cows for $1060.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday June 10 starting at 9.30am.
