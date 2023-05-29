Queensland Country Life
Charolais weaner steers hit $1340 at Beaudesert

Updated May 29 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 10:30am
Charolais weaner steers account Abbeydale Pty Ltd, Kerry, sold for $1340. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported strong competition for pens of quality weaner steers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday. Weaner heifers and lesser quality lines sold to an easier market.

