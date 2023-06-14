MacGibbons keyed in on Belmont Reds as choice cross

Lucy MacGibbon with a fresh mob of Belmont Red-cross and Brahman weaners on the family's 10,117ha of country on Ametdale, at St Lawrence. Picture supplied

This is branded content for the Belmont Red Association of Australia

A series of trials for a breed suitable to cross with their base Brahman herd led Ian and Penny MacGibbon to trying the Belmont Red, which they've since locked in as their cross of choice.

The MacGibbons carry out breeding activities on Ametdale, in St Lawrence, on 10,117ha of coastal flats, featuring ironbark country through to rangeland. They then shift their weaners to be grown out on their 4000ha of buffel country on nearby Melaleuca. They've owned both properties for more than 20 years.

The MacGibbons searched for 15 years to find the ideal breed to cross over their high-content Brahman herd.

"We tried a few different crosses, with the Belmont Red introduced eight years ago, and that has been the breed we keep going back to for crossbreeding purposes. They work well for our style of management and they can handle the heat and ticks while providing us with a flatback article to sell," Mr MacGibbon said.

A former bank manager, Mr MacGibbon is always striving to increase net profit, determined by numbers and weight, and minimise costs.

"Being able to run the Belmont Red as a terminal cross that is hardy but fertile at the same input cost it requires to run a high content Brahman herd is what makes the breed appeal to us," he said.

The MacGibbons herd is still skewing more high-content Brahman than Belmont Red cross though they're hoping to get that ratio closer to a 50-50 split.

We aim to join 80 bulls to more than 2000 females per year and at present that would be close to 60 per cent pure Brahman, with the balance being the Belmont-cross."

They control mate from December 1 through to the end of April.

"We cull late calvers or those that come in empty. It's hard to quantify the impact the Belmont Reds have made at this stage but they've definitely been in the mix through the years when we've seen improvements in our fertility rates."

They grow out their weaner steers to hit feedlot entry weights, with fat cows and cull heifers, at times, also sold to the feedlot sector.

"Like many in the industry, the feeder steer is what we aim for. This was another reason that we got into Belmonts; to produce a flatback-cross for grainfeeding."

To bolster the Belmont Red genetics in the herd, the MacGibbons have been sourcing bulls from the Belmont Red Association of Australia Bull Sale.

One of the MacGibbons Belmont Red bulls just prior to joining season. Picture supplied

"We've bought three bulls per year for three straight years out of the sale and we'll be going back this year. We've bought bulls from Rob and Jane Sherry's Wahroonga stud, amongst others. We've had no issues whatsoever with these bulls, they've performed very well."

When making his selection Mr MacGibbon goes through the figures, paying special attention to carcase yield, scrotal circumference, days to calving, and growth rates, and circles the ones he's interested in.

He then conducts a visual assessment to ensure the bulls he bids on appeal to the eye.

"I have full confidence in Rob and Jane in providing these figures. They both have a lot of integrity."