Picturesque Dunheath sold above expectations at auction

DUNHEATH, a lifestyle property with picturesque grazing land, has sold above expectations at a Ray White Rural auction.
Located 10 minutes from Wellcamp Airport and 20 minutes from Toowoomba, the 80 hectare (198 acres) property sold at auction for $3.4 million.
The sale price is equal to about $42,500/ha ($17,172/acre).
The lifestyle property features a spacious country homestead with glorious views over Toowoomba, including the city lights at night.
The quality designed three bedroom home has a favourable north easterly aspect.
The air conditioned and gas heated home has a Tasmanian oak kitchen, nine foot ceilings and new floating floors throughout.
The is also a screen entertainment area overlooking a solar heated saltwater pool and a three car garage with a workshop area.
The property also features a massive 43x15m shed and an enclosed 32x15m drive-through shed with a gravel hardstand. There is also a 16x7.5m machinery shed.
The fertile dark to chocolate soils are established with improved pastures.
The property is divided into 17 paddocks. There is a central laneway and 80 head capacity steel cattle yards.
Dunheath has a bore, which supplies water to each of the paddocks. There is also a windmill with potable water.
James Arthur and James Croft, Ray White Rural, Millmerran, handled the marketing.
