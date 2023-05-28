Queensland Country Life
Lachlan Downs makes $917/acre

By Mark Phelps
Updated May 29 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:00am
THE 1660 hectare (4102 acre) property Lachlan Downs has sold at a Ray White Rural auction.

