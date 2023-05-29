Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Fireweed 'overwhelming' the Lockyer Valley

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireweed is a growing concern for Lockyer Valley land owners, council and pasture managers. Picture Qld government
Fireweed is a growing concern for Lockyer Valley land owners, council and pasture managers. Picture Qld government

An explosion of toxic fireweed in the Lockyer Valley has raised concern among land owners, council and pasture managers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.