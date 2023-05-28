Wishing everyone a 'cracking afternoon', RNA Foundation board chairman Don Chandler welcomed 140 guests to its inaugural Long Lunch on Saturday, held under the Moreton Bay fig trees at the Stockman's Rest at the Ekka grounds.
Launched in 2017 as the charitable arm of the RNA, Mr Chandler said they wanted to do their bit to raise agricultural awareness, support educational pursuits and promote the preservation of the RNA's heritage.
"You don't have to look far today to observe our heritage," he said. "These grounds ooze history and fabulous memories."
As guests from Cloncurry to Condamine, Goondiwindi to Gatton, plus a few bushies from Brookfield, savoured the tastes of Queensland's finest award-winning foods and wines, they were reminded that with the 2032 Olympics only nine years away, a significant capital works program was getting underway, that the foundation would play its part in.
"It will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for the grounds and infrastructure," Mr Chandler said.
To date the foundation has been able to sponsor the Marcus Oldham leadership program, contribute to Outback Futures, sponsor other programs in the bush, and is currently in discussions with the Lachlan Hughes Foundation to support its endeavours in the regenerative agriculture field.
"Hardly a day goes by where we are not in receipt of another brilliant and worthy cause raising funds," Mr Chandler said.
"For this reason, I wanted to say a massive thank you to all who made the effort to join us.
"We appreciate your support and hope to see you at the Ekka in 76 days time."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
