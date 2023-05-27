The Ekka's train station has been demolished as works progress on the Cross River Rail and new 365 day-a-year Ekka Station, but the new station will not be operating in time for Ekka this year.
Cross River Rail delivery authority chief executive officer Graeme Newton said the demolition of the old station could not be delayed until after this year's Ekka.
"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused but demolition of the old station had to happen prior to starting work on the new one, and the phasing just couldn't be avoided," Mr Newton said.
"A temporary platform was considered in an effort to open the station for Ekka, but due to a range of factors, including safety, it was not feasible.
"We're working closely with Queensland Rail, Translink and the RNA to ensure people can get to and from the Ekka as seamlessly as possible using nearby train stations, bus stops and additional shuttle services."
READ MORE:
Mr Newton said with the old station demolished, work on the new station was underway.
"Meanwhile, works are progressing really well - with the old station building and platforms demolished and 1.2 kilometres of new tracks laid, works are underway on the second rail bridge that will form part of the station building," he said.
"Over coming months, we will see critical steel supports installed for the new station building followed by works on the new station itself, including lifts."
RNA chief executive officer Brendan Christou said public transport way key to Ekka attendance.
"Public transport is one of the most popular ways to get to the Ekka, which is Queensland's largest and most loved annual event, so we're pleased the message is getting out now well in advance," he said.
"We want our valued Ekka patrons to know that you can still catch the train to the show from nearby stations or take advantage of high frequency bus services dropping off at neighbouring stops.
"While we would have liked the station to be operational this year, we understand the important work currently underway and thank Cross River Rail, Translink and Queensland Rail for working with us to ensure multiple public transport options are available for this year's Ekka."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.