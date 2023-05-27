The support that state and federal politicians have publicly given for the water storage and irrigation scheme being promoted by the Hughenden Irrigation Project is now available for all to read on the north west town's main street.
In the last week, full-scale decals that quote their support, coming largely from words spoken in parliamentary Question Time sessions, have been plastered across the windows of the HIPCo office for passers-by to read.
According to a communique from the group, they've received a lot of positive feedback to the initiative that holds various politicians to account.
The words highlighted are from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Resources Minister Madeleine King, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and Katter's Australian Party representatives Bob Katter and Robbie Katter.
The posters incorporate QR codes that allow viewers to watch short videos of the statements being made, as well as letting them watch an overview of the HIPCo project.
The initiative comes at the same as HIPCo chair Jeff Reid and board members met in Townsville with federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and her state counterpart Glenn Butcher, and representatives of federal Resources Minister Madeleine King.
Described as a government round table, it also included project supporters Kennedy MP Bob Katter, Traeger MP Robbie Katter, Yirendali Community representative Jim Hill, plus members of the National Water Grid and relevant state departments, including acting director-general Linda Dobe.
It comes in the wake of news in May that more funding for the northern water project had been deferred in the federal budget.
According to the communique, HIPCo is continuing its "positive working relationship with both levels of government, and key stakeholders and parties" and says it continues to progress and has strong support.
The project's 1500+ page detailed business case is currently under review by Infrastructure Australia, an an independent statutory body that provides research and advice to all levels of government and industry on projects relating to investment in Australian infrastructure.
Following the budget deferral announcement, Robbie Katter said the HIPCo project was essential to the future of the region and the starting point for irrigation prospects including the Flinders Shire Council's plan for a $200 million meat processing plant.
He said it was encouraging that the federal government had recommitted its funding pledge for HIPCo as it continued to progress is water licence applications.
The HIPCo communique says the project is in the 'enviable position' of continuing to progress through the Flinders River Water Tender process, which it said was still being assessed and in progress.
"HIPCo is planning and gearing up for the next stage of activities and committed to doing everything required for the optimum outcome," it said.
In June, the group will host representatives of Sunwater on location in Hughenden, while HIPCo director Shane McCarthy will attend the 2023 Townsville Enterprise Mining and Resources forum, and HIPCo chair Jeff Reid will attend the Etta Plains Soil Moisture Retention Growers and Agronomists Information Day on June 15, in Julia Creek.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
