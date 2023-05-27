Queensland Country Life
Political quotes supporting HIPCo water project for all to see

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 28 2023 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
The new full-length decals on the HIPCo office windows. Picture supplied.
The new full-length decals on the HIPCo office windows. Picture supplied.

The support that state and federal politicians have publicly given for the water storage and irrigation scheme being promoted by the Hughenden Irrigation Project is now available for all to read on the north west town's main street.

