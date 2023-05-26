Negotiations continue on highly regarded Fletchers Awl

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the highly regarded 11,317 hectare (27,965 acre) Central Queensland grazing property Fletchers Awl.
Offered by the Perry family after 43 years of ownership, the freehold property was passed in for $20.75 million at a RBV Rural auction in Emerald on Friday.
Fletchers Awl is located on the Peak Downs Highway 60km north east of Clermont and 60km south west of Moranbah.
The property has 24 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and water squares.
The conservatively stocked and rotationally grazed property is the home of the noted Strathfield Droughtmaster Stud has an excellent coverage of pastures.
The property features 305ha (753 acres) downs and scrub contoured cultivation, that is planted with oats, forage and lab lab.
The 262ha (647 acres) of leucaena is planted on 10m row spacings, with good grass in between.
There is also 1390ha (3434 acres) softwood scrub grazing country, 3575ha (8834 acres) of downs grazing areas country running into mountain coolibah ridges, and 468ha (1156 acres) of box tree country interspersed with brigalow patches running onto creek flats.
Undulating open forest grazing country makes up 4850ha (11,984 acres) with the 467ha (1153 acres) balance being semi-evergreen vine thickets among volcanic outcrops.
Laneways service each of the three sets of cattle yards.
The Pratley and galvanised cattle rail construction house yards have a 30x17.5m steel frame shed positioned over heavy use areas. The yards have a large drafting pound, curved calf race and cradle, Prattley curved race to vet crush, and a double decker loading ramp.
The front yards have a pound draft, calf race and cradle, curved race, crush, and a single deck loading ramp.
There is also a set of portable panel yards, with pound draft, curved calf race and cradle, crush, and single deck loading ramp.
Fletcher Awl's excellent water infrastructure provides plenty of options. There are eight equipped bores, three unequipped bores, two equipped dams and open 15 dams.
The average annual rainfall during the past 24 years is 577mm (23 inches).
Structural improvements include a large machinery shed, workshop with a concrete floor, hay shed, and stables.
The three bedroom homestead has wide, wrap around verandahs and is set in set in irrigated lawns and gardens. There is also a separate three room office building.
There are also two covered dongas used for accommodation. One has three bedrooms and a bathroom, while the other has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
Contact Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural.
