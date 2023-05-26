Queensland Country Life
Negotiations continue on highly regarded Fletchers Awl

May 26 2023 - 3:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the highly regarded 11,317 hectare cattle property Fletchers Awl. Picture - supplied
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the highly regarded 11,317 hectare (27,965 acre) Central Queensland grazing property Fletchers Awl.

