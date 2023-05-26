Queensland Country Life
$17 million for Foleyvale Crossing upgrades, upstream from Rookwood Weir in central Queensland

By Newsroom
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:30pm
An artists' impression of the Foleyvale Crossing upgrade. Image supplied by Sunwater
The state government has committed $17 million for the Foleyvale Crossing upgrades, upstream of the central Queensland Rookwood Weir project.

