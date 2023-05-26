The state government has committed $17 million for the Foleyvale Crossing upgrades, upstream of the central Queensland Rookwood Weir project.
Construction of the current single-lane crossing at Foleyvale, located 30 kilometres north of Duaringa, and 65 km upstream from the weir site, will be replaced by a higher dual-lane bridge.
Civil, Mining and Construction Pty Ltd will deliver the $17 million upgrade, which is set to create 22 jobs, with work expected to be completed in early 2024.
The structure replaces a crossing at the river, which would otherwise be inundated when the Rookwood Weir reaches full water supply.
Water minister Glenn Butcher, said the Rookwood Weir project is set to deliver another road improvement to central Queensland.
"The Duaringa community will get an enhanced road crossing, the region is winning with more construction jobs, and then there will be the long-term benefits of water from the weir for agricultural and industry growth," Mr Butcher said.
"Work on the ground at Rookwood continues, with the project now more than 70 per cent complete.
"The project team is focused on completing in-river works for this major piece of water infrastructure that will drive economic growth throughout Central Queensland."
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, said the upgrade will ensure the crossing is higher, and will improve traffic flow and flood resilience.
"The new structure will be substantially safer as it will allow vehicles to access the crossing in both directions at the same time," Mr Bailey said.
"It will also improve accessibility for the community during the wet season, as it will be more than one metre higher than the existing bridge.
"This will save local road users considerable time as they will no longer be forced to seek alternative routes, which will save at least 90 minutes for a journey to Rockhampton.
"The upgrade will also further enable Apis Creek Road to become a key arterial route for the area's agriculture industry."
Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the new structure will be substantially safer as it will allow vehicles to access the crossing in both directions at the same time.
"The Duaringa Apis Creek Road is also an important part of the Queensland Beef Corridors supply chain that will be strengthened by this important upgrade," Cr Hayes said.
"These benefits, in addition to the water security delivered through the Rookwood Weir project, will support prosperity and growth across Central Highlands and the broader Central Queensland community."
CMC is expected to start work on the upgrade in June 2023, with completion due early 2024, weather permitting.
Foleyvale Crossing is the fifth road upgrade to be delivered as part of the Rookwood Weir project, with a $2 million improvement also underway at Hanrahan Crossing.
A $12.5 million bridge was constructed at Riverslea, while a $2.2 million-dollar Capricorn Highway intersection upgrade at Gogango and a $7.5 million upgrade at Thirsty Creek Road have also been completed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.