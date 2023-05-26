Queensland Country Life
Mills family of Melrose Station getting top results with their composite breeding herd

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
Jeff Mills, Melrose Station, Morinish, is getting top results with his crossbred herd. Picture: Ben Harden
A decision to integrate Shorthorn cattle into their commercial herd has proven to be a successful venture for Jeff and Karen Mills of Melrose Station in central Queensland.

