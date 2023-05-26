A decision to integrate Shorthorn cattle into their commercial herd has proven to be a successful venture for Jeff and Karen Mills of Melrose Station in central Queensland.
The Mills family run a 600 head breeding operation on approximately 3642 hectares in the Morinish district, north west of Rockhampton.
Their country is lightly stocked this season due to the dry conditions they're experiencing.
There is a wide range of country across Melrose, including Bloodwood and Ironbark ridges, and some pulled scrub which leads down to Blue Gum creek flats adjoining the Fitzroy River.
Melrose was initially purchased by the family in 1893, with Mr Mills representing the fifth generation of the family on-property.
In the early eighties, the Mills owned a Brahman stud called Aricia Brahmans, which operated for 20 years, before they decided to move into a commercial setting.
"I think the stud game wasn't as good at that stage and my father said, let's give it a flick and we just amalgamated those stud cows into a commercial herd," Mr Mills said.
After many years of breeding Brahman cattle, the Mills introduced Droughtmaster and Shorthorn cattle into their herd, due to market flexibility.
"What I like about the Brahman breed is that they're tough cattle in the dry and they will do well in the good seasons," Mr Mills said.
"But looking at recent market trends, we're finding buyers are chasing that more flat back animal, so that's why we're ventured into breeding Shorthorns and the Droughtmasters we find that they pull the hump off the Brahmans."
Up until three years ago, the Mills use to sell cattle into the Japox market, but have recently sold into the store market, trading as Melrose Grazing Company.
While they still buy and sell under the same banner, they now sell weaner steers and cull heifers straight off their mothers at five to six months old weighing 200-350kg through CQLX at Gracemere.
Mr Mills said Droughtmaster bulls were introduced into the operation seven years ago as the third breed in a three-way cross which also involves Shorthorn bulls.
"We're always looking for good temperament in our progeny, it's our main priority," he said.
"The Droughtmasters provide us with that docility in the cross and they've slotted into our country very well.
"They're a good, hardy breed, and they've done a really good job of softening up our herd."
Mr Mills said they now have a strong contingent of 80 Shorthorn cross breeders within their herd, which they cross with a Redskin Droughtmaster bull.
"The purity from the stud Brahman cattle is still travelling through the herd," he said.
"We're still learning our lesson, but I think this crop of calves from the Shorthorn cross breeders that are coming through are the best crop we've had here."
Melrose has purchased Shorthorn bulls from studs, The Grove Shorthorns, Marellan Shorthorns, and Tallangalook on the Atherton Tablelands.
"We've been selling Shorthorn cross weaners and I find these steers sell pretty well, because they're just that little bit softer," he said.
The Shorthorn Brahman cross has delivered some impressive results for the Mills family and data from a recent home butcher is certainly proof in the pudding.
A two-year-old Shorthorn Brahman cross bullock, sired by a Tallangalook Shorthorn bull and out of Brahman cow, was recently butchered on farm .
Over the hooks, the bullock measured 740kg live weight and dressed at 410kg or 55.4pc with just four teeth.
Tallangalook Shorthorns stud principal, Nick Trompf, described the bullock's impressive data as, "a case study of how hybrid vigour can drive increased returns and open up a wider range of market options."
Mr Mills said when the bullock was born, he had a large scar on the front of his hind leg.
Instead of sending him to the meatworks, the Mills decided to hold onto him and run him with the breeders.
"When he was born, I thought it was a dog bite, he had a big scar from the front of the back of his hind leg," he said.
"I thought if we send him to the meatworks, he's going to be downgraded.
"So we decided, well, let's just keep him as a pet and he ran with our breeder herd and he just got better and better.
"When he was butchered on farm through a mobile butcher, I was amazed at how heavy he was."
The Mills are preparing a body load Shorthorn x Droughtmaster weaners for the upcoming CQLX Gracemere weaner sale on June 5.
"Considering the way the markets gone, we've held our own as far as the averages go and managed to stay a little bit over the average, which is good," Mr Mills said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
