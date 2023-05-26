For the third year in succession, cattle sold at Roma have benefited the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland section), thanks to another successful charity sale at the Roma Saleyards.
The Maranoa Regional Council agreed to continue to donate 50 per cent of the liveweight and open auction selling fees received for each head of cattle sold at Tuesday's sale, at which over 7000 head were yarded.
That's resulted in a donation of $44,678.68.
Maranoa mayor Tyson Golder thanked all producers involved in the fundraising event.
"The RFDS continue to be an integral part of rural and remote communities, providing one of the best vital health services for people from the bush," he said. "We are proud to support such an important organisation to help keep the Flying Doctor flying."
The charity sale saw a total $53,803 raised on the day, including $1480.20 from cash donations and sponsorship, and $7644.20 from five separate cattle vendors.
RFDS Queensland section executive general manager of fundraising and philanthropy Katherine Ash thanked the council for its support.
"Without the support from the community, the Flying Doctor would not be able to deliver its lifesaving service to regional, rural and remote Queensland," she said.
"We're incredibly grateful to the Maranoa Regional Council for their committed support of the Flying Doctor and this wonderful donation.
"It will help to ensure our aeromedical and primary health care teams have the vital equipment and training to deliver the finest care to the furthest corner of the state.
"For 95 years, the Flying Doctor has been there for Queenslanders, and we'll continue to do that 24/7, 365 days a year, thanks to the kindness and generosity of our supporters."
