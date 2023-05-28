A mulga country fleece that outscored the black soil entries, and the first cattle exhibited since 2016, were two of the good news stories at the Charleville Show in 2023.
The weight of Scott and Jo Pegler's fleece from Monler at Eromanga won them not only ribbons for champion mulga fleece and champion exhibit in the open category but also the champion flock fleece of the show.
"They cleaned up all the black soil wool," is how judge Bob Tully described the achievement, adding that the shows at Charleville, Quilpie and Cunnamulla had introduced fleece sections restricted to growers in mulga country, when they were finding it difficult to compete with the wool produced on open country.
The 9.7kg fleece classed by Neil Taylor yielded 71 per cent and scored 89 points.
A new initiative in Charleville's wool court was the inaugural presentation of the Bill L'Estrange Memorial wool trophy, donated by Jan L'Estrange for someone showing support of the wool industry.
Jeff Agar, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, who donated eight fleeces this year, was presented with the trophy.
Further round the show ring, cattle steward Terri Sommerfield was celebrating the return of commercial cattle entries for the first time since drought brought it to a halt in 2016, and the global pandemic played a part in keeping exhibitors away.
Among the 63 head brought in by five exhibitors, the name of Rule was most prominent in the winner's circle.
Champion pen of heifers - Jake White (Angus); reserve - Kelvin and Kathy Rule, Woodside, Charleville (Speckle Park)
Ch pen of steers - K and K Rule (Angus); res - K and K Rule (Angus).
Ch prime pen - Cameron Crozier and Tara Rule, Tyrone, Charleville (Angus heifers); res - C Crozier and T Rule (Droughtmaster heifers).
Supreme beast - K and K Rule (Simmental steer).
Cattlemen's choice - C Crozier and T Rule (Droughtmaster heifers).
Butcher's choice - C Crozier and T Rule (Droughtmaster cow).
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
