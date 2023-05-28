Queensland Country Life
Cattle return to Charleville Show for first time since 2016

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 28 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 5:00pm
Nutrien's Bob Tully, who judged the fleeces at the Charleville Show, admiring the champion flock fleece from Monler at Eromanga. Picture: Sally Gall
A mulga country fleece that outscored the black soil entries, and the first cattle exhibited since 2016, were two of the good news stories at the Charleville Show in 2023.

