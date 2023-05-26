The Rural Press Club of Queensland has celebrated it's 50th year in style, almost selling out the Brisbane City Hall for a long lunch event.
It was half a century ago when 23 rural journalists gathered at a small restaurant in Brisbane called the Pelican for lunch and listened to a speaker calling for greater state government investment in livestock research.
From there it was decided to hold regular gatherings for the rural community in Brisbane and the monthly Rural Press Club of Queensland lunches began drawing audiences in their hundreds.
The not-for-profit club has directed its proceeds to encouraging and developing rural journalism in Queensland, primarily through its annual Queensland Rural Media awards and through supporting the rural journalism category at the annual Queensland Media Awards, known as the Clarions.
The half-century milestone was headlined by a conversation between award-winning Queensland journalists, ABC Landline host and RPC Hall of Famer Pip Courtney and one of Australia's best-loved writers Trent Dalton.
