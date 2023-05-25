Small Emerald yarding met with cheaper rates

Only 901 head were yarded at Emerald on Thursday, making it hard for agents to quote.
The yarding was said to be mixed quality with some descriptions very limited in supply.
Of the highlights was the stronger competition on a good supply of well finished local cows, but the balance of the sale saw a firm to cheaper market.
The limited buyer and vendor support may be a result of the June special weaner and feeder sale in less that two weeks.
Prime cattle were relatively consistent in quality and condition with only cows receiving the stronger competition, bullocks and prime heifers met a cheaper market.
SG. Hoch, Saltbush, Alpha, sold Droughtmaster cows weighing 564 kgs which made 218.2c/kg to return $1231/head.
