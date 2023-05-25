Queensland Country Life
Emerald yarding falls as vendors prepare for weaner sale in less than two weeks

May 26 2023 - 9:00am
Small Emerald yarding met with cheaper rates
Only 901 head were yarded at Emerald on Thursday, making it hard for agents to quote.

