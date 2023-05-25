Cut your queue time and save some dollars by purchasing your tickets to this year's Elders FarmFest online.
Patrons who purchase their tickets via www.farmfest.com.au prior to the event will save 38 per cent on the entry price and also go into the draw to win a $5000 AEG power tool prize pack.
Entry tickets will cost $8 online or $13 at the gate. Children under 11 years are admitted free.
Elders FarmFest will kick off at Kingsthorpe Park outside Toowoomba on Tuesday June 6 and run until Thursday on June 8.
The event has cemented its status as a giant among Australia's agricultural field days with more than 2000 companies participating in this year's event - it's biggest on record - and Australia's fastest growing field day.
FarmFest has expanded its purpose-built site to over 26-hectares to accommodate the largest number of exhibitors and agri-brands on record.
ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent said visitors to this year's event will be thrilled at the range of exhibitor products and number of improvements.
"The simple grid pattern of the purpose-built FarmFest site makes it one of the best in Australia for visitors, including special areas for live demonstrations," Ms Nugent said.
"Additional activities are planned at Elders FarmFest including the Agri-Tech Alley, the Education Precinct, another new Lifestyle Shopping Arcade, the new Livestock Marketplace and the famed Livestock Competitions - and multiply agri-company anniversary celebrations."
Traffic management updates will enhance the event's access and car parking arrangements - with courtesy shuttle buses in the car parks to help visitors make their way to the ticket booths on to the static display grid.
Organisers will also have shuttle buses to help visitors navigate around the enlarged 26-hectare site.
The free parcel pickup service will be available once again, with investment in developing a streamlined service to purchasers. Other equally important improvements include more disabled facilities and services, seating, more shade and more food choices.
The organisers will be working to event safety best practice with sanitizer stations located across the site and signage to encourage hand washing.
"Most importantly, you'll discover the greatest and the latest national agricultural brands in one location, in Queensland, at one time of year, at one special event Elders FarmFest 2023," Ms Nugent said.
"It is unbelievable - and as the saying goes, 'you have to see it to believe it'."
