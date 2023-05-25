The Charbray feature show was undoubtedly the highlight of the Callide Valley show last Saturday, with 30 of the breed's finest fighting to impress judge Paul Connor, Rosewood Charbrays, Morinish, and associate Bow Connor, Tomahawk Charbrays, Morinish.
Louise Wilson, Taroela Brafords, Mitchell, was tasked with judging the other 36 head of stud cattle, with Brangus breeders coming up trumps.
Junior champion bull: Bullakeana Who What Where (Brangus), Hanson family, Theodore.
Senior champion: Somerton Orlando (Brahman), Dunn family, Goovigen.
Grand champion bull: Bullakeana VIP (Brangus), Hanson family, Theodore.
Junior female: Bullakeana Very Stylish (Brangus), Hanson family, Theodore. Res: Bullakeana Who's Gorgeous (Brangus).
Senior and grand female: Ramsey Creek Layla (Brangus), J and J Wright, Banana. Res: Panchagin Karina (Brangus), Jeff Frank, Monto.
Charbray feature
Junior bull: Wattlebray Swagger, T and L Ford, Chinchilla. Res: Greenfields Smithy, L and A Marshall, Jambin.
Senior and grand bull: Greenfields Samson, L and A Marshall, Jambin. Res: Cedar Park Stanley, Zeimer family, Mt Larcom.
Junior female: Wattlebray Sophie, T and L Ford, Chinchilla. Res: Trifecta Shakira, B and L Moore, Condamine.
Senior and grand female: Wattlebray 82/1, T and L Ford, Chinchilla. Res: Wattlebray Queen.
Interbreed results
Interbreed female: Ramsey Creek Layla (Brangus), J and J Wright, Banana.
Interbreed bull: Greenfields Samson (Charbray), L and A Marshall, Jambin.
Supreme exhibit: Greenfields Samson.
Led steer/heifer: Harvey (Speckle Park), George Tucker, Bouldercombe.
It was a case of black is best at the Comet show last Sunday, with the Brangus and Limousin coming out on top.
The 36 entries were judged by Jeffrey Holzwart, Emerald.
Calf champion bull: Dixie Thunderstorm (Limousin), Walters Family, Springsure. Reserve: Santahat Tusk (Santa Gertrudis), Dodson Family, Biloela.
Junior and grand bull: Beejay Scooby Doo (Brangus), Magee Family, Capella. Res: Minnamurra Steam Boat (Limousin), Walters Family, Springsure.
Senior bull: Beejay Rory (Brangus), Magee Family, Capella.
Calf champion female: 2AM Relana (Brahman), Dodson Family, Banana. Res: Santahat Tania (Santa Gertrudis), Dodson Family, Banana.
Junior female: Santahat Treasure (Santa Gertrudis), Dodson Family, Banana. Res: Santahat Trinity (Santa Gertrudis).
Senior and grand female: Dixie Roxy (Limousin), Walters Family, Springsure.
Breeders group: Beejay Brangus, Magee Family, Capella.
Champion led steer/heifer: Minnamurra Taxi (Limousin), Walters Family, Springsure.
A total of 46 head of stud cattle and 10 led steers gathered at the first one-day Biggenden Show last Saturday, judged by Graham Brown.
Interbreed
Junior champion bull: Harriet Valley Warrior (Braford), Russell and Donna Kenny, Gayndah. Reserve: Whitaker Mr Yeti (Brahman), Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Mundubbera.
Senior and grand bull: Whitaker Mr Curiser (Brahman). Reserve: Abernethy Marbles (Braford), Malcolm and Sandra Kenny, Gayndah.
Junior champion female: Harriet Valley Wendy (Braford). Reserve: Harriet Valley Wanda (Braford).
Senior and grand female: Whitaker Miss Chanel (Brahman). Reserve: Abernethy Maggie (Braford).
Supreme: Whitaker Mr Cruiser.
Breeders group: Whitaker Brahmans.
Led steer/heifer light weight: MK Cattle Co (Limousin cross).
Heavy weight: Caleb Crush (Limousin cross Speckle Park).
Bred, fed and led: Parker Cooke (Limousin cross).
