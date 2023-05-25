Queensland Country Life
Around the ring: Callide Valley, Comet and Biggenden

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 25 2023 - 12:30pm
Senior and grand bull of the Charbray feature show, and supreme interbreed exhibit, Greenfields Samson, exhibited by L and A Marshall, Jambin. Picture: Charbray society
Senior and grand bull of the Charbray feature show, and supreme interbreed exhibit, Greenfields Samson, exhibited by L and A Marshall, Jambin. Picture: Charbray society

Charbrays on display at Callide Valley 

The Charbray feature show was undoubtedly the highlight of the Callide Valley show last Saturday, with 30 of the breed's finest fighting to impress judge Paul Connor, Rosewood Charbrays, Morinish, and associate Bow Connor, Tomahawk Charbrays, Morinish.

