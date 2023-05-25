Queensland Country Life
Yearling steers to feed make 406c at Dalby

May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Numbers double at Dalby
The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday almost doubled the previous week's level to 4183 head.

