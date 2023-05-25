Numbers double at Dalby

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 400c to average 372c with poor quality lines at 280c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 406c to average from 342c to 355c and restocker lines in the same weight range also averaged 355c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 360c a large number averaging 335c/kg.

