Numbers double at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday almost doubled the previous week's level to 4183 head.
Export buyer attendance was good with additional support from southern operators as well as the regular feed and trade buyers and restockers.
Prices improved for a number of classes. Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced a small improvement. Yearling steers to feed were 5c/kg better.
A lift in in the quality of the light weight yearling heifers improved average prices, however poor quality lines experienced limited competition. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 5c/kg dearer.
Good heavy weight cows lifted in price by 14c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 400c to average 372c with poor quality lines at 280c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 406c to average from 342c to 355c and restocker lines in the same weight range also averaged 355c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 360c a large number averaging 335c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 310c to average 276c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 275c to 279c/kg.
A small sample of bullocks made to 315c to average 312c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers averaged 183c and made to 192c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 205c to average 195c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to a top of 229c to average 218c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 286c/kg.
