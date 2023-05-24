Four police officers have been injured, two seriously, when an allegedly stolen truck rammed their vehicles north of Toowoomba.
Police attempted to intercept a stolen truck along Goombungee Meringandan Road, when it rammed one police vehicle about 1.30pm.
A man has been taken into custody after a truck rammed two police vehicles, leaving four police injured.
The male truck driver was arrested following the crashes north of Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Two officers were seriously injured, with one taken to hospital in Toowoomba and the other flown to Brisbane. One was transported to St Vincent's Hospital, while the other airlifted to Princess Alexander Hospital.
The vehicle hit two other police cars a short time later in neighbouring Kleinton, with two more officers suffering minor injuries.
Police said the truck then came to a stop and the man was taken into custody.
Police are appealing for CCTV or dashcam video and will speak to the media later in the afternoon.
