Steers top at 422c at Roma

A total of 7161 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 422c and averaged 387c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 422c and averaged 377c, steers 280-330kg reached 420c and averaged 355c, and steers 330-400kg reached 403c and averaged 351c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 352c averaging 332c.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 422c, reaching $778 to average $778. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 238c reaching $1287 to average $990. The cows and calves sold to a top of $1700, averaging $1700.
Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 420c, reaching $1512 to average $1232. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 246c, reaching $1376 to average $1376. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 225c, reaching $1366 to average $1202.
John Russell, Culbara, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 420c, reaching $1294 to average $1004.
JJ and AJ Walker, Thorpedale, Jackson, sold Brangus cross steers to 416c, reaching $1108 to average $1095.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 414c reaching $1453 to average $1306. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 312c reaching $1061 to average $891.
Henny Co, Lina Glen, Jundah, sold Charolais cross steers to 414c reaching $1046 to average $934. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 300c reaching $1202 to average $854.
BJ and PC Harrison, Bungaringa, Mitchell, sold Hereford cross steers to 408c reaching 981c to average $937.
TJ and JA Soresen, Westerdale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 403c reaching $1417 to average $1373.
AT and PL Byrne, Ninnys, Roma, sold Angus steers to 400c reaching $1296 to average $1156. The Angus heifers sold to 292c reaching $691 to average $691.
GT and Gay E Burey, Springhill, Amby, sold Angus cross steers to 396c, reaching $1197 to average $994.
DJ and KA McDonald, Wyrapa, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster steers to 396c reaching $937 to average $800.
Penfold Pastoral, Palmerston, Teelba, sold Charolais cross steers to 390c, reaching $1252 to average $1196. The Shorthorn cross heifers sold to 272c, reaching $883 to average $852.
Neven Grazing Co, Mt Beagle, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 386c, reaching $1596 to average $1247.
Wade Warrian, Myrtlevale, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 380c, reaching $1256 to average $997.
Burunga P/L, Bonanza Park, Wandoan, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c, reaching $1438 to average $1357.
RH and RJ West, Silver Valley, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais steers to 350c, reaching $1593 to average $1485.
S and R White Family Trust, Tarrebar, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 394c, reaching $1713 to average $1328. The Charolais heifers sold to 292c, reaching $942 to average $897.
Torres Park Grazing, Cherry Hills, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 350c, reaching $1787 to average $1749.
Dart Pastoral Co., Bannockburn, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 346c, reaching $1302 to average $1302. The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 274c, reaching $1080 to average $782. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 223c, reaching 1314 to average $1122.
Kindee Past Co., Muya, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 338c, reaching $1767 to average $1676.
Derek and Christie Goddard, Deelamon, Bollon, sold Brangus steers to 338c, reaching $1213 to average $1127.
PA and HM Beitz, Haroldale, Roma, sold Angus steers to 336c, reaching $1477 to average $1375.
Barry York, Waratah, Surat, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 288c, reaching $1522 to average $1393.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 280c and averaged 251c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 300c and averaged 258c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 300c, averaging 263c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 312c, averaging 260c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 318c, averaging 258c.
CA Warrian, Blisworth, Injune, sold Simmental cross heifers to 318c, reaching $1367 to average $1346.
DJ and NH Chandler, Cobbadah, Injune, sold Simmental heifers to 310c, reaching $1342 to average $991. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 225c, reaching $1480 to average $1221.
Hanson Past Co, Coorumbene, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 298c, reaching $1191 to average $1017.
Torres Park Grazing Co., Torres Park, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 285c, reaching $1396 to average $1046.
Raceview Past Co, Raceview, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 260c, reaching $1436 to average $1436.50.
Bass Cattle Co., Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls to $268c, reaching $2914 to average $2475.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.