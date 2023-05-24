Last Friday morning Grace Peskett was planning to watch her fiance work as an associate judge at Queensland's state sheep show, and help hold sheep for the family's Coban Merino Stud.
By the end of the day she had booked herself a ticket to Victoria next year to compete as Queensland's representative in the national junior sheep and fleece judging competitions.
"Lorraine and Lyndy were too nice to say no to," she said, referring to QAS junior judging organisers Lorraine Crothers and Lyndall Neal and their powers of persuasion.
Ironically, 21-year-old Ms Peskett was last year the runner-up to now-fiance Jim Hillier in the sheep judging competition, and she said that was the area she was most confident in, having helped her father pick out sheep for the stud for a number of years.
She placed third in the fleece competition in 2022.
"Before last year I'd never done much with the fleece side, apart from a couple of local shows, but I knew more about soundness, bloom and uniformity this time around," she said.
Ms Peskett works in sales at the St George Ag and Engineering rural supplies shop, but she said she would have plenty of opportunities to hone her knowledge before competing in Victoria next year.
Jackaroos working for the Brumpton family at Mitchell, Noa Prins, who had recently arrived in Australia from the Netherlands, and Jackson Wood, took out second and third in the sheep and fleece contests.
The over-judge for the sheep competition was the AWI's Stuart Hodgson.
Lorraine Crothers said young people were the industry's future and it was important to encourage and develop them with competitions such as junior judging.
Jim Hillier had had experience with judging before he was encouraged into junior sheep and fleece competitions at the Queensland State Sheep Show in Longreach two years ago, but it was with bovines rather than sheep, when he showed cattle while studying at the Mackay Christian College.
Fast forward to last Friday where he was not only preparing to compete at a national level in the junior sheep judging arena, but was also involved in high decision making at this year's Queensland State Sheep Show.
He was working as the associate judge as the winner of the junior sheep judging competition last year at Cunnamulla, and said he'd become involved thanks to meeting his now-fiance Grace Peskett.
"Today was good for learning - with two judges there were two opinions and lots to take in," he said. "I never thought of this as something I'd be doing but I'm excited for competition at Launceston now."
He said learning to speak clearly about his thoughts had helped him advance to the level he was at now.
"Today I picked up more about the way sheep should stand, and got to hear more about cross fibres," he said. "I never thought of this as something I'd be doing, but I always knew I wanted to work with animals."
He works as a mechanic in St George but he and Grace would one day like to buy a block of land and stock it with Merinos.
"Jim used to be a cattle man but I've converted him," Grace added.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
