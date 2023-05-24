Queensland Country Life
Grace Peskett wins Qld junior sheep and fleece judging for 2023

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
May 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Junior sheep judging officials Duncan Ferguson and Stuart Hodgson with placegetters Jackson Wood, Grace Peskett and Noa Prins, and AgForce representative Michael Allpass. Picture: Sally Gall
Last Friday morning Grace Peskett was planning to watch her fiance work as an associate judge at Queensland's state sheep show, and help hold sheep for the family's Coban Merino Stud.

